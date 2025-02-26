NBA

How To Watch Clippers vs. Bulls Free Live Stream

Author photo
By
James Foglio
Author photo
James Foglio Sports Editor

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

All posts by James Foglio
Sports Editor

Updated36 mins ago on February 26, 2025

How To Watch Clippers vs Bulls Free Live Stream

The Chicago Bulls (23-35, 26-31-1 ATS) are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers (31-26, 32-25 ATS) in this interconference matchup on Wednesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Clippers as 8.5-point favorites on the road, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Clippers vs. Bulls Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Los Angeles Clippers @ Chicago Bulls
  • 📅 Clippers vs. Bulls Game Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 8 p.m. ET
  •  🏟 Venue: United Center | Chicago, Illinois
  • 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass
  • 💻 Free Clippers vs. Bulls Live Stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Clippers vs. Bulls Game Odds: Clippers -8.5 (-110) | Bulls +8.5 (-110)

Clippers vs. Bulls Injuries

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

SG Norman Powell (knee; questionable) | SF Kawhi Leonard (foot; day to day) | PG Ben Simmons (out; back)

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

PF Jalen Smith (concussion; out) | SG Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder; questionable) | C Nikola Vucevic (calf; doubtful) | PG Lonzo Ball (head; day to day) | PF Patrick Williams (knee; out)

Game Preview

The Clippers are 11-13 away and 22-8 when playing as the favorite. Los Angeles is 4-6 in its 10 games, averaging 112.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 10.3 steals, and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field.

With starters Kawhi Leonard (left foot soreness) and Norman Powell (left patellar tendinopathy) sidelined along with reserve Ben Simmons (left knee injury management), Los Angeles lost 106-97 Monday at Detroit, its third defeat in a row and sixth in nine games.

Los Angeles ranks sixth in the Western Conference standings with a 31-26 record. However, the Clippers remain just two games clear of the 10th-place Sacramento Kings for the final playoff spot above the play-in tournament.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are 10-20 in home games, 17-27 as the underdog, and 4-2 in games decided by less than four points. Chicago is 3-7 in its past 10 contests, averaging 116.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the floor.

Chicago can complete a sweep of the regular-season series on Wednesday night following a 112-99 road win against the Clippers on Jan. 20. Josh Giddey had 18 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists in that game.

The Bulls are 1-4 in their last five meetings with Los Angeles. They’re also 2-9 in their past 11 home games and 1-4 in their last five matchups with a Pacific Division opponent.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Clippers have a 71.4% chance of defeating Chicago. The Bulls are 1-6 in their last seven games. However, Los Angeles is 1-5 in its past six meetings with a Central Division opponent.