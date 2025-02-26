How To Watch Clippers vs. Bulls Free Live Stream

The Chicago Bulls (23-35, 26-31-1 ATS) are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers (31-26, 32-25 ATS) in this interconference matchup on Wednesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Clippers as 8.5-point favorites on the road, according to BetOnline odds.

2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Los Angeles Clippers @ Chicago Bulls

Game Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Tip-off: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: United Center | Chicago, Illinois

TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass

Clippers vs. Bulls Game Odds: Clippers -8.5 (-110) | Bulls +8.5 (-110)

Clippers vs. Bulls Injuries

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

SG Norman Powell (knee; questionable) | SF Kawhi Leonard (foot; day to day) | PG Ben Simmons (out; back)

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

PF Jalen Smith (concussion; out) | SG Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder; questionable) | C Nikola Vucevic (calf; doubtful) | PG Lonzo Ball (head; day to day) | PF Patrick Williams (knee; out)

Game Preview

The Clippers are 11-13 away and 22-8 when playing as the favorite. Los Angeles is 4-6 in its 10 games, averaging 112.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 10.3 steals, and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field.

With starters Kawhi Leonard (left foot soreness) and Norman Powell (left patellar tendinopathy) sidelined along with reserve Ben Simmons (left knee injury management), Los Angeles lost 106-97 Monday at Detroit, its third defeat in a row and sixth in nine games.

Los Angeles ranks sixth in the Western Conference standings with a 31-26 record. However, the Clippers remain just two games clear of the 10th-place Sacramento Kings for the final playoff spot above the play-in tournament.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are 10-20 in home games, 17-27 as the underdog, and 4-2 in games decided by less than four points. Chicago is 3-7 in its past 10 contests, averaging 116.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the floor.

Chicago can complete a sweep of the regular-season series on Wednesday night following a 112-99 road win against the Clippers on Jan. 20. Josh Giddey had 18 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists in that game.

The Bulls are 1-4 in their last five meetings with Los Angeles. They’re also 2-9 in their past 11 home games and 1-4 in their last five matchups with a Pacific Division opponent.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Clippers have a 71.4% chance of defeating Chicago. The Bulls are 1-6 in their last seven games. However, Los Angeles is 1-5 in its past six meetings with a Central Division opponent.