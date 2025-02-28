The Los Angeles Lakers (36-21, 31-25-1 ATS) are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers (32-26, 32-26 ATS) in this Western Conference rematch on Friday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Clippers as 4.5-point favorites on the road, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Clippers vs. Lakers Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Los Angeles Clippers @ Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers @ Los Angeles Lakers 📅 G ame Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Friday, February 28, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports San Diego, ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet

🎲 Game Odds: Clippers -4.5 (-110) | Lakers +4.5 (-110)

Clippers vs. Lakers Injuries

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

SF Trentyn Flowers (wrist; questionable) | SG Norman Powell (knee; questionable)

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

PF Rui Hachimura (knee; questionable) | PF Maxi Kleber (foot; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The Clippers are 13-16 away and 20-18 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 4-6 in its last 10 games, averaging 113.5 points, 41.8 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 10.5 steals, and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field.

In addition, the Clips are just 2-3 in a run of eight consecutive road games. However, they’re coming off a 122-117 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

James Harden scored 30 points, including a decisive 3-pointer with 14.4 seconds remaining. Kawhi Leonard scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 33 minutes.

After the Clippers won 11 consecutive games in matchups with the purple and gold, the Lakers have won four of the past six, including a 122-97 victory on the Clippers’ home court on Feb. 4.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are 21-7 at home and 9-3 against Pacific Division opponents. Los Angeles is 8-2 in its past 10 contests, averaging 118.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.3 steals, and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the floor.

Luka Doncic scored 21 points and finished with 13 rebounds in the Lakers’ 111-102 home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. Against the Clippers, he has averaged 32.6 points in 18 career games.

Doncic has played in just six games since missing six weeks with a calf strain. He sat out the second game of the Lakers’ only prior back-to-back since he was acquired from the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 2.

The Lakers are now 4-2 with Doncic on the court.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers have a 62.4% chance of defeating the Clippers. The purple and gold are just 4-13 in their last 17 meetings with the Clippers.