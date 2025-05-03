The Los Angeles Clippers (53-35, 50-37-1 ATS) visit the Denver Nuggets (53-35, 40-46-2 ATS) in Game 7 of their first round NBA playoff series on Saturday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Nuggets as 1-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Clippers vs. Nuggets Game 7 Free Live Stream

🏀 2025 NBA Playoffs First Round Matchup: Los Angeles Clippers @ Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Clippers @ Denver Nuggets 📅 Nuggets vs. Clippers G ame 7 Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

🎲 Clippers vs. Nuggets Game 7 Odds: Clippers +1 (-105) | Nuggets -1 (-115)

Clippers vs. Nuggets Injuries

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

No reported injuries

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

C DaRon Holmes II (Achilles; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Denver Nuggets host the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night for Game 7 of their Western Conference quarterfinal. The winner advances to take on the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder. Denver is playing in its fourth Game 7 since the 2019 playoffs.

The Nuggets are 2-1 in Game 7s in that stretch, and their most recent disappointment came last season when they blew a 20-point second-half lead and suffered a heartbreaking home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.

“We’re going to look back at that, use it as a lesson learned,” Nuggets interim coach David Adelman said Thursday. “But this is now. This is a different team that we’re competing against.”

Clippers stars James Harden and Kawhi Leonard carried the team in Thursday’s 111-105 Game 6 win. Harden ended his outing with 28 points, and Leonard added 27. Prior to Thursday, Harden had not won an elimination game since the NBA Bubble in Orlando in 2020 when he was with the Houston Rockets.

“He’s been here before,” Leonard said of Harden. “Guys have games where they don’t play well during the season. It’s just another game, so I knew he was going to be able to come back, or he was going to be aggressive and try to get to his spots.”

The Clippers are 4-1 in first-round Game 7s, but they’ve won just one of those on the road since 1978. Los Angeles last played a Game 7 in 2021 when it eliminated the visiting Dallas Mavericks in the first round on the way to its first conference finals appearance.

This is the second time the teams are playing a Game 7. Denver won the first one meeting in the 2020 NBA Bubble, completing a comeback from down 3-1 in the series.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 56.3% chance of defeating Los Angeles. The Clippers are 2-9 in their last 11 road games against Denver, while the Nuggets are 13-7 in their past 20 meetings with a Pacific Division opponent.