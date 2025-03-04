How To Watch Clippers vs. Suns Free Live Stream

The Los Angeles Clippers (32-28, 32-28 ATS) are visiting the Phoenix Suns (28-33, 21-39-1 ATS) in this Western Conference rematch on Tuesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Clippers as 2-point favorites on the road, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Clippers vs. Suns

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Los Angeles Clippers @ Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Clippers @ Phoenix Suns 📅 Clippers vs. Suns G ame Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: PHX Arena | Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena | Phoenix, Arizona 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

Clippers vs. Suns Game Odds: Clippers -2 | Suns +2

Clippers vs. Suns Injuries

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

PG Ben Simmons (knee; ruled out) | SF Derrick Jones Jr. (groin; out) | SG Norman Powell (hamstring; out)

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

SF Cody Martin (sports hernia; ruled out) | PG Bradley Beal (calf; questionable)

Game Preview

The Clippers are 13-18 away and 20-20 against Western Conference opponents this season. Los Angeles is 4-6 in its past 10 contests, averaging 113.4 points, 42.5 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 11.0 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the floor.

Los Angeles has dropped five of its last six games and shared the sixth-best record in the West with the Golden State Warriors entering Monday. The team is completing a stretch of eight straight road games — the last two were losses to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Clippers’ losses to the Lakers were by scores of 106-102 and 108-102. However, they never led Sunday and trailed by 21 points late in the third quarter before narrowing the gap. Kawhi Leonard recorded season highs of 33 points and 10 rebounds.

As for the Suns, they’re 17-13 at home and 7-4 against Pacific Division opponents. Phoenix is 2-8 in its last 10 games, averaging 115.4 points, 44.3 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 6.0 steals, and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field.

Phoenix has lost 11 of its past 14 games and sat four games out of the final Western Conference play-in spot entering Monday’s games. The Suns fell five games below .500 with Sunday’s 116-98 loss to the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves.

In addition, Phoenix is 3-0 against the Clippers this season, with the victories coming by a combined 11 points. The Suns won the first meeting 116-113 on the road in overtime on Oct. 23.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Suns have a 51.3% chance of defeating the Clippers. Phoenix is winless in its last five games played on a Tuesday, while Los Angeles is 1-4 in its past five matchups with the Suns.