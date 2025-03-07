The Dallas Mavericks (32-31, 31-30-2 ATS) are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (38-24, 35-26-1 ATS) on Friday night in this Western Conference matchup; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Grizzlies as 11-point favorites on the road, according to the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Memphis Grizzlies @ Dallas Mavericks

Memphis Grizzlies @ Dallas Mavericks 📅 Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas 📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN

ESPN 💻 Free Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Odds: Grizzlies -11 (-115) | Mavericks +11 (-105)

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Injuries

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

SG Zach Pullin (knee; ruled out) | SG John Konchar (knee; questionable) | PG Yuki Kawamura (hamstring; out) | PF Santi Aldama (calf; questionable) | PF Jaren Jackson Jr. (ankle; out indefinitely)

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

PF Kai Jones (quadriceps; ruled out) | SF Caleb Martin (hip; questionable) | PF Oliver-Maxence Prosper (wrist; out) | PG Dante Exum (foot; ruled out) | PF P.J. Washington (ankle; ruled out) | SG Jaden Hardy (ankle; ruled out) | PF Anthony Davis (adductor; out indefinitely) | PG Kyrie Irving (ACL; out for the season) | C Daniel Gafford (MCL; out indefinitely) | C Dereck Lively II (ankle; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The Grizzlies are 16-14 away and 8-5 against Southwest Division opponents. Memphis is 3-7 in its last 10 games, averaging 119.9 points, 46.5 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 6.9 steals, and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field.

Memphis has dropped four straight and seven of its past nine, including Wednesday’s 120-103 blowout loss at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Memphis scored only 48 points in the second half, and Ja Morant finished with 24 points and six assists.

The Grizzlies lost the first meeting against the Mavericks, falling 121-116 at the American Airlines Center on Dec. 3. However, they won 119-104 at home on Jan. 6.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are 19-13 at home and 7-4 against the rest of their division. Dallas is 4-6 in its past 10 contests, averaging 109.4 points, 39.3 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.6 steals, and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the floor.

Dallas has lost five of its last six and has several injured players. The Mavs’ struggles began shortly after superstar Luke Doncic was traded in early February to the Los Angeles Lakers in a deal that brought All-Star forward Anthony Davis to Dallas.

Davis suffered an adductor strain in his first game with the Mavericks on Feb. 8 and hasn’t played since then. Then nine-time All-Star guard Kyrie Irving suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee in a loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The Mavericks also are without Daniel Gafford (MCL), Dereck Lively II (right ankle), and Caleb Martin (hip). They had only eight players available on Wednesday.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Grizzlies hold a 75.3% chance of defeating the Mavs on the road. Memphis is 6-3 in its last nine meetings with Dallas.