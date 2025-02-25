How to watch Grizzlies vs Suns: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

After two straight wins over the Phoenix Suns in the regular season, the Memphis Grizzlies set out to make that number three at the FedEx Forum on Tuesday. Find how to watch Grizzlies vs Suns below as we preview the contest.

How to watch Grizzlies vs Suns

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns

2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns
Game date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tip-off: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: FedEx Forum | Memphis, Tennessee

TV channel(s): FDSSE, AZFamily

Grizzlies vs Suns game odds: Grizzlies -8.0 (-110) | Suns +8.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Grizzlies as 8.0-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

G Zyon Pullin (knee; out)

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

G Monte Morris (back; questionable), F Cody Martin (abdomen; out)

Grizzlies vs Suns Preview

The Grizzlies have enjoyed steady success over the Suns so far this season, winning both meetings on the road in Arizona by a combined 12 points. That job should be made even easier by the return to their home floor and there’s every chance the series could result in a 4-0 sweep.

Phoenix have the toughest remaining NBA schedule and they could end up missing out on a play-in spot altogether, currently sitting 11th in the Western Conference and two games adrift the Sacramento Kings who occupy 10th.

The combination of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal has struggled to stay on the floor together throughout the year and it’s pretty likely the Suns front office will blow it up in the offseason and look in a new direction.

The Grizzlies have proved themselves as a solid unit so far despite not boasting as strong a roster as some of the teams below them in the conference, and Memphis currently sit in third place with a two-game advantage over the Los Angeles Lakers in fourth.

With a positive end to the season Memphis could even finish as the two seed, trailing the Denver Nuggets by just half a game as of today. The Grizzlies have lost three of their last four but a five-game home stand tonight offers the perfect opportunity to get back on the right path.