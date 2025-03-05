See how to watch a Grizzlies vs Thunder live stream here as the current top seed in OKC looks to continue a four game win streak ahead of the Western Conference.

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Memphis Grizzlies

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Memphis Grizzlies 📅 Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: FedExForum | Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum | Memphis, Tennessee 📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN, FDSSE, FDSOK and NBA League Pass

🎲 Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Odds: Grizzlies +8.0 (-110) | Thunder -8.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Thunder as 8.0-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Grizzlies & Thunder injury report

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

F Jaren Jackson Jr. (ankle; out), G Ja Morant (shoulder; questionable), F Santi Aldama (calf; questionable), G John Konchar (knee; questionable), G Yuki Kawamura (hamstring; out), G Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe; questionable), G Zyon Pullin (knee; out).

Oklahoma City Thunder injury report

G Isaiah Joe (back; questionable), G Alex Caruso (ankle; out), G Nikola Topic (knee; out for season).

Grizzlies vs Thunder Preview

Although the Memphis Grizzlies were challenging OKC for top seed at one point, a difficult run and a lot of injuries has seen them drop down to the third seed behind a rejuvenated Lakers team.

Jaren Jackson Jr. was the latest Memphis star to be ruled out this week with last year’s defensive player of the year suffering a grade 2 ankle sprain set to keep him out for at least a week.

There are six other stars on the Grizzlies injury report which suggests the current third seed in the West may struggle after a three game losing streak as they also come up against one of the most in form teams in the league.

While the Grizzlies may be struggling, Oklahoma City Thunder are absolutely flying right now and a win for them on Wednesday would be a fifth in the row.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his fourth 50+ point game of the season last time out for OKC, as the MVP favorite continued his strong bid for a first title over the ever present Nikola Jokic.

With a win against the Rockets on Monday night OKC became the first team in the NBA to record 50 wins this season, with no other team in the conference reaching 40 yet.