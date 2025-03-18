How To Watch Hawks vs. Hornets Free Live Stream Online

The Atlanta Hawks (32-35, 32-35 ATS) are visiting the Charlotte Hornets (17-49, 34-30-2 ATS) in this Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Hawks as 6.5-point favorites on the road, per the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Hawks vs. Hornets Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Atlanta Hawks @ Charlotte Hornets

Atlanta Hawks @ Charlotte Hornets 📅 Hawks vs. Hornets Game Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Spectrum Center | Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center | Charlotte, North Carolina 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Southeast

Hawks vs. Hornets Injuries

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

PG Trae Young (Achilles; probable) | C Clint Capela (personal; ruled out) | SG Caris LeVert (knee; ruled out) | PG Keaton Wallace (day to day) | PF Larry Nance Jr. (knee; out indefinitely) | SF Jalen Johnson (shoulder; out for the season) | SG Kobe Bufkin (shoulder; out for the season)

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

PF Grant Williams (Achilles; out for the season) | SF Brandon Miller (wrist; out for the season) | PG Tre Mann (back; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Hawks are 15-18 away and 8-4 against the rest of the Southeast Division. Atlanta is 5-5 in its last 10 games, averaging 119.2 points, 42.2 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 8.8 steals, and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field.

Atlanta lost 122-114 on Sunday to the Brooklyn Nets, who own the third-worst mark in the Eastern Conference standings. The team surrendered 66 second-half points.

“Our defense was the issue,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “We just didn’t get stops on possessions we needed to.”

However, the Hawks are 3-0 against Charlotte this season, with five-point and three-point victories. Atlanta also defeated the Hornets last Wednesday behind star guard Trae Young’s 35 points.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are 10-24 at home and 1-12 against the rest of their divisional opponents. Charlotte is 3-7 in its past 10 contests, averaging 107.7 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.0 steals, and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the floor.

The Hornets are coming off a 123-88 loss to the host Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, allowing at least 30 points in each of the first three quarters. That loss was handed to them despite the team having a full roster of healthy players, at least among those who aren’t out with long-term injuries.

The Hornets received 18 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists from Mark Williams and 16 points from LaMelo Ball against the Clippers. Those young stars have been unable to carry Charlotte against playoff contenders.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Hawks hold a 52.4% chance of defeating Charlotte. The Hornets are 2-10 in their last 12 home games, while Atlanta is 4-1 in its past five meetings with Charlotte.