How To Watch Heat vs. Cavaliers Free Live Stream

Heat vs. Cavaliers Injuries

Miami Heat Injury Report

SF Andrew Wiggins (ankle; ruled out) | SF Jaime Jaquez Jr. (ankle; ruled out) | PF Nikola Jovic (hand; out indefinitely) | C Kel’el Ware (knee; ruled out) | PG Davion Mitchell (quadriceps; questionable) | SG Dru Smith (Achilles; out for the season)

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

PF Evan Mobley (rest; questionable)

Game Preview

The Heat are 13-19 away and 18-19 against Eastern Conference opponents this season. Miami is 4-6 in its last 10 games, averaging 109.2 points, 42.9 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.9 steals, and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field.

Miami defeated the visiting Washington Wizards 106-90 on Monday despite having just nine available players. Bam Adebayo recorded 19 points and 15 rebounds in the win to set Miami’s franchise record for double-doubles with 222. He passed the mark held by Rony Seikaly.

The Heat played without Kel’el Ware (sprained left knee), Andrew Wiggins (sprained right ankle), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (sprained right ankle), Davion Mitchell (left quadriceps contusion), and Nikola Jovic (broken right hand).

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are 28-4 at home and have gone 34-7 in conference play. Cleveland has won 11 straight games heading into Wednesday night’s matchup against the visiting Miami.

Cleveland extended its third double-digit winning streak of the season with a 139-117 road victory over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points, while Jarrett Allen added 25 points and 17 rebounds.

The Cavs split their first two meetings with the Heat this season, falling 122-113 at Miami on Dec. 8 before bouncing back with a 126-106 road victory on Jan. 29.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavaliers have an 85.6% chance of defeating Miami. The Heat are 1-5 in their past six road games, while Cleveland is 7-1 in its last eight games played at home.