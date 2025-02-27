The Charlotte Hornets (14-43, 29-26-2 ATS) are visiting the Dallas Mavericks (31-28, 31-26-2 ATS) in this interconference matchup on Thursday night; check out how to watch the free live stream online below. NBA betting sites show the Mavs as heavy 10-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Hornets vs. Mavericks Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Charlotte Hornets @ Dallas Mavericks

Charlotte Hornets @ Dallas Mavericks 📅 Hornets vs. Mavericks G ame Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas 📺 TV Channel(s): ABC, NBA League Pass

📺 TV Channel(s): ABC, NBA League Pass

🎲 Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Odds: Hornets +10 (-110) | Mavericks -10 (-110)

Hornets vs. Mavericks Injuries

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

C Mark Williams (personal; questionable) | PF Grant Williams (Achilles; out for the season) | SF Brandon Miller (wrist; out for the season) | PG Tre Mann (back; out for the season)

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

SF Caleb Martin (hip; ruled out) | C Dwight Powell (hip; questionable) | PF P.J. Washington (ankle; questionable) | PF Anthony Davis (adductor; out indefinitely) | C Daniel Gafford (MCL; out indefinitely) | C Dereck Lively II (ankle; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The Hornets are 5-23 in road games and 12-39 when playing as the underdog. Charlotte is just 2-8 in its last 10 games, averaging 97.9 points, 43.0 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.2 steals, and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field.

Charlotte is set to close out a nine-game road swing. After taking three consecutive losses to begin the trip, the Hornets defeated the Lakers 100-97 on Feb. 19. However, the Hornets have lost four straight since that win. Of course, their most recent loss was Tuesday’s 128-92 drubbing by the Warriors.

KJ Simpson recorded 16 points in the loss and Seth Curry added 14, but the Hornets struggled offensively without leading scorer LaMelo Ball, who was sidelined with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are 18-11 at home and 18-9 when playing as the selected favorite. Dallas is 5-5 in its past 10 contests, averaging 112.9 points, 41.2 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.6 steals, and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the floor.

In fact, Dallas is coming off a 107-99 road loss on Tuesday to former franchise star Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers. That was the Mavs’ second consecutive loss after falling to the Golden State Warriors 126-102 just two days prior.

Anthony Davis, who was traded to Dallas in the blockbuster trade, was unable to play on Tuesday due to a groin injury. It was announced on Feb. 20 that Davis would have his left adductor strain reevaluated in two weeks.

In addition, these two teams have split the past 10 matchups at five wins apiece, with the Hornets defeating Dallas in the last meeting 110-105 at home earlier this year.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Mavericks have an 56.6% chance of defeating Charlotte. The Hornets are 4-2 in their past six meetings with Dallas, while the Mavs are 15-2 in their last 17 matchups with a Southeast Division opponent.