See how to watch a Jazz vs OKC live stream, as the Thunder look to get back to winning ways following defeat to Minnesota prior to the All-Star break.

How To Watch Jazz vs. OKC Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Utah Jazz

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Utah Jazz 📅 Jazz vs. OKC Game Date: Friday, February 21, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah 📺 TV Channel(s): KJZZ, FDSOK, NBA League Pass

KJZZ, FDSOK, NBA League Pass 💻 Free Jazz vs. OKC Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Jazz vs. OKC Game Odds: Jazz +15.0 (-110) | OKC -15.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor OKC as 15.0-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Jazz & OKC injury report

Utah Jazz injury report

G Collin Sexton (ankle; out), F KJ Martin (injury management; questionable), F Taylor Hendricks (leg; out).

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

F Ousmane Dieng (calf; out), G Cason Wallace (shoulder; out), G Nikola Topic (ACL; out for the season), G Ajay Mitchell (toe; out), G Alex Caruso (hip; out).

Jazz vs OKC Preview

It is fair to say that for Utah Jazz their season is already all but over, and all they have left to fight for is pride as they remain level with the Pelicans on 13 wins at the bottom of the Western Conference.

Utah has won just one of its last five games with their only win coming in a shock against the Lakers just before the All-Star break. The Jazz haven’t won on the road since the 5th of January, with both of their wins in February coming at the Delta Center.

Although they have more of a chance at home than on the road, it is hard to see Utah upsetting OKC on Friday night having lost eight of the last head to heads against Oklahoma.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and OKC are continuing to fly at the top of the West but they did lose to the Timberwolves in the last game before All-Star weekend.

Despite a loss to Minnesota, the Thunder remain on track to claim the top seed with a seven game advantage over Denver who have won nine in a row.

OKC will be without Alex Caruso on Friday night as he continues to recover from a hip injury and he joins long-term absentees Ousmane Dieng, Cason Wallace, Nikola Topic and Ajay Mitchell on the sidelines.