How To Watch Kings vs. Rockets Free Live Stream

The Houston Rockets (37-22, 32-27 ATS) are hosting the Sacramento Kings (30-28, 23-34-1 ATS) in this Western Conference matchup on Saturday night.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Sacramento Kings @ Houston Rockets

Sacramento Kings @ Houston Rockets 📅 Kings vs. Rockets Game Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Toyota Center | Houston, Texas

Toyota Center | Houston, Texas 📺 TV Channel(s): AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBC Sports California

Kings vs. Rockets Game Odds: Kings +5 (-110) | Rockets -5 (-110)

Kings vs. Rockets Injuries

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

No reported injuries

Houston Rockets Injury Report

C Cody Zeller (personal; to remain away from team for rest of season) | PG Fred VanVleet (ankle; probable)

Game Preview

The Kings are 15-14 away and 20-19 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 6-4 in its past 10 contests, averaging 118.9 points, 47.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.2 steals, and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the floor.

Sacramento posted its second consecutive double-digit win on Wednesday while easing past the Utah Jazz 118-101 as seven Kings scored in double figures.

The Kings are still adjusting to life without De’Aaron Fox, who was traded to the San Antonio Spurs before the NBA trade deadline. Zach LaVine (22.9 points per game), DeRozan (22.0), and Sabonis (19.9) lead Sacramento in scoring, while Domantas Sabonis is first in rebounding (14.4) and assists (6.3).

Meanwhile, the Rockets are 20-9 at home, 22-14 in conference play, and 7-5 in one-possession games. Houston is 5-5 in its last 10 games, averaging 108.1 points, 49.1 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.3 steals, and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field.

Veteran guard Fred VanVleet is expected to make his return from a lengthy injury absence on Saturday against Sacramento. His return should help Houston to keep its three-game home win streak intact.

Houston improved to 3-1 since the All-Star break with its 118-106 win over the Spurs on Wednesday, the second game of a back-to-back and the second game of a three-game homestand that concludes Saturday.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Rockets have a 67.6% chance of defeating Sacramento. The Kings are 8-3 in their past 11 meetings with Houston, while the Rockets are 5-1 in their last six home games.