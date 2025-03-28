How To Watch Knicks vs. Bucks Free Live Stream

The Milwaukee Bucks (41-32, 37-35-1 ATS) play host to the New York Knicks (45-27, 33-38-1 ATS) in this Eastern Conference matchup on Friday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Bucks as 1-point favorites at home, per the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Knicks vs. Bucks

2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: New York Knicks @ Milwaukee Bucks

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Tip-off: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV Channel(s): NBA League pass

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Odds: Knicks +1 (-110) | Bucks -1 (-110)

Knicks vs. Bucks Injuries

New York Knicks Injury Report

PG Cameron Payne (ankle; ruled out) | PG Miles McBride (groin; ruled out) | PG Jalen Brunson (ankle; out indefinitely) | C Ariel Hukporti (knee; out indefinitely)

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

PG Damian Lillard (calf; out indefinitely) | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (foot; questionable) | C Jericho Sims (thumb; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The Knicks are 21-15 and 30-14 in Eastern Conference play. New York is 5-5 in its past 10 contests, averaging 111.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 9.1 steals, and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the floor.

New York saw its two-game win streak come to an end on Wednesday, when the visiting Los Angeles Clippers rallied to win 126-113. The Knicks were playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

“They were fresh on two days of rest (and) I knew we would have to be at our best,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “We’re more than capable of overcoming adversity but didn’t get it done.”

Jalen Brunson (ankle), New York’s leading scorer with 26.3 points per game, remains out and will have his status updated in the days ahead. Miles McBride (groin) and Cameron Payne (ankle) also will be out against Milwaukee.

As for the Bucks, they’re 23-12 at home, 27-19 against Eastern Conference opponents, and 5-9 in one-possession games. Milwaukee is 4-6 in its last 10 games, averaging 111.9 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.1 steals, and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field.

Milwaukee is coming off back-to-back losses, and the team lost three of its five games on a road trip through the Western Conference road trip when they fell 127-117 to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

The Knicks have won four in a row versus Milwaukee, with two of those coming this season after they won 116-94 at home in November and 140-106 at home in January.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks hold an 62.2% chance of defeating Milwaukee. New York is 4-1 in its past five meetings with the Bucks, while Milwaukee is 4-10 in its last 14 games played on a Friday.