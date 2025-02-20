NBA

How to watch Knicks vs Bulls: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

The New York Knicks have lost both meetings with the Chicago Bulls this season but Thursday’s return to the court at Madison Square Garden offers the hosts a golden opportunity to get on the board.

How to watch Knicks vs Bulls

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls
  • 📅 Knicks vs Bulls game date: Thursday, February 20, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York City
  • 📺 TV channel(s): MSG, CHSN
  • 🎲 Knicks vs Bulls game odds: Knicks -12.0 (-110) | Bulls +12.0 (-110)

Knicks vs Bulls injury report

New York Knicks injury report

G Josh Hart (knee; out), C Mitchell Robinson (ankle; out), F OG Anunoby (foot; questionable)

Chicago Bulls injury report

F Patrick Williams (quad; out), C Adama Sanogo (knee; out)

Knicks vs Bulls preview

The Knicks are overwhelming favorites in tonight’s match-up at MSG as New York aim to avenge two consecutive defeats at the hands of the Bulls this season.

The hosts are sitting in a comfortable third in the Eastern Conference standings and that’s likely where they’ll finish at the end of the regular season, trailing the second-place Boston Celtics by 3.5 games and leading the Indiana Pacers in fourth by 5.5 games.

The Bulls remain in the play-in picture in tenth but after trading star man Zach LaVine at the deadline, the team may be looking to maximise their chances in the NBA Draft later this year rather than making a playoff push.

New York put together two wins against the Pacers and Atlanta Hawks before the All-Star break while Chicago enter the contest off the back of four straight defeats.