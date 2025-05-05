The Boston Celtics (65-22, 42-45 ATS) are hosting the New York Knicks (55-33, 44-43-1 ATS) in Game 1 of their second round NBA playoff series on Monday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Celtics as 9-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

🏀 2025 NBA Playoffs Second Round Matchup: New York Knicks @ Boston Celtics

New York Knicks @ Boston Celtics 📅 Knicks vs. Celtics G ame 1 Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Monday, May 5, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV 💻 Watch Knicks vs. Celtics Free Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Knicks vs. Celtics Game 1 Odds: Knicks +9 (-110) | Celtics -9 (-110)

Knicks vs. Celtics Injuries

New York Knicks Injury Report

No injured players

Boston Celtics Injury Report

No injured players

Game Preview

The New York Knicks visit the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference second-round series. New York lost all four of its meetings with Boston this season by an average of 16.5 points per game.

Boston defeated New York 119-117 in overtime on April 8. The Celtics also won four of the five matchups with the Knicks during their 2023-24 championship season.

“Obviously, [we have to] play better than we did [against them] throughout the regular season,” said Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. “Be better, ready to do it from the jump, knowing it’s going to be a game of runs, knowing that they’re capable of doing a lot of great things.

“I feel like we played better in that [fourth] game. We adjusted from the first three times we played them, obviously still not getting it done, but definitely played better and competed better than the first three games. So that’s something we can look at and build off of.”

This is the first time the Celtics and Knicks have met in a playoff series since 2013. Boston has won four of the seven playoff series between the two franchises.

“To me, the series is at 0-0,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “It comes down to executing simple details over and over again with a high level of physicality and attention to detail. At the same time, you have to have no expectations. It’s the playoffs. It’s two teams fighting for something.

The Celtics are trying to reach the Eastern Conference finals for the fourth consecutive season. New York hasn’t been to the conference finals since 2000.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 67.6% chance of defeating New York in Game 1. The Knicks are 1-8 in their last nine meetings with Boston, while the C’s are 7-0 in their past seven home games.