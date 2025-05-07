The Boston Celtics (65-23, 42-46 ATS) play host to the New York Knicks (56-33, 45-43-1 ATS) in Game 2 of their second round NBA playoff series on Wednesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Celtics as 10.5-point favorites at home, per BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Knicks vs. Celtics Game 2 Free Live Stream

🏀 2025 NBA Playoffs Second Round Matchup: New York Knicks @ Boston Celtics

New York Knicks @ Boston Celtics 📅 Knicks vs. Celtics G ame 2 Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV

🎲 Knicks vs. Celtics Game 2 Odds: Knicks +10.5 (-115) | Celtics -10.5 (-105)

Knicks vs. Celtics Injuries

New York Knicks Injury Report

No injured players

Boston Celtics Injury Report

C Kristaps Porzingis (illness; probable) | SF Sam Hauser (ankle; doubtful)

Game Preview

The Boston Celtics are looking to even their Eastern Conference second-round series in Game 2 against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. New York overcame a 20-point deficit in the third quarter at TD Garden to win Game 1 on Monday 108-105 in overtime.

“This team is special,” said Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, who recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds in Game 1. “Obviously [the Celtics are] the defending champions and they’re gonna come back hungrier, and we need to play the next game at a higher level.”

“I feel like we played better in that [fourth] game. We adjusted from the first three times we played them, obviously still not getting it done, but definitely played better and competed better than the first three games. So that’s something we can look at and build off of.”

Celtics starting center Kristaps Porzingis didn’t play in the second half of Game 1. He returned to the locker room shortly after coming out for the second half with what the team called a non-COVID illness.

Boston is currently listing Porzingis as probable for Game 2.

“KP is big for us,” Boston’s Jrue Holiday said. “Obviously so versatile, (a) person who can either play in the paint or stretch the floor. Protects the rim, protects the paint, blocks shots and we definitely miss him, but we’ve always had this next-man-up mentality.”

The Celtics finishing 15-of-60 (25%) shooting from 3-point range in Game 1. The 45 missed 3-pointers were the most in an NBA playoff game. New York also outscored them 25-16 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

This is the first time Boston has trailed in an NBA playoff series since the 2023 Eastern Conference finals.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 57.7% chance of defeating New York in Game 2. The Knicks are 2-8 in their last 10 meetings with Boston, while the C’s are 7-1 in their past eight home games.