The Boston Celtics (66-25, 43-48 ATS) host the New York Knicks (58-34, 47-44-1 ATS) for Game 5 of their second round NBA playoff series on Wednesday night.

🏀 2025 NBA Playoffs Second Round Matchup: New York Knicks @ Boston Celtics

New York Knicks @ Boston Celtics 📅 Knicks vs. Celtics G ame 5 Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

🎲 Knicks vs. Celtics Game 5 Odds: Knicks +4.5 (-105) | Celtics -4.5 (-115)

Knicks vs. Celtics Injuries

New York Knicks Injury Report

No injured players

Boston Celtics Injury Report

SF Sam Hauser (ankle; probable) | SF Jayson Tatum (Achilles; out for the season)

Game Preview

For the Boston Celtics to stay alive in their Eastern Conference semifinals series with the New York Knicks, they have to find a way to win without All-Star forward Jayson Tatum. The 27-year-old suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon in the final minutes of New York’s 121-113 victory in Game 4 on Monday night.

Tatum underwent surgery Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the playoffs. The Celtics said the surgery was a success, but the length of the recovery process remains unclear. NBA insiders are also speculating that Tatum could potentially miss the entire 2025-26 season.

“Get ready for the next one,” Jaylen Brown said. “Get ready to fight. And get ready to come out on our home floor. … We’ve got enough in the locker room, so I believe in my guys.”

The Knicks have a 3-1 lead in the series and can end Boston’s season Wednesday at TD Garden. Defeating the Celtics would also put New York in the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.

“We have a great opportunity,” said Jalen Brunson, who had 39 points and 12 assists in Game 4. “We’re playing a really good team, and I don’t think we’re playing our best basketball yet.”

Tatum scored 42 points in Game 4 to go along with eight rebounds, four assists, four steals, and two blocks before he was helped off the floor with 2:58 left.

“Obviously you’re always concerned about someone’s health, so it’s twofold,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “We’re concerned about his health, where he’s at, and then we’re concerned about what we have to do better for Game 5.”

The Celtics had a 9-2 record this season in games they played without Tatum. That includes a 109-100 victory over the Orlando Magic in the first round. Tatum sat out that game with a wrist injury.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have a 58.6% chance of defeating Boston in Game 5. New York is 4-9 in its last 13 meetings with the Celtics, while Boston is 7-2 in its past nine home games.