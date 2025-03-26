NBA

How to watch Knicks vs Clippers: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

Author photo
By
Oliver Taliku
Author photo
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

All posts by Oliver Taliku
Sports Editor

Updated46 mins ago on March 26, 2025

Los Angeles Clippers

See how to watch a Knicks vs Clippers live stream, as LA looks to win against New York for the fifth time in their last six meetings. 

How to watch Knicks vs Clippers

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: LA Clippers @ New York Knicks
  • 📅 Knicks vs Clippers game date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | Manhattan, New York
  • 📺 TV channel(s): MSG, FDSSC
  • 💻 Free Knicks vs Clippers game live stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Knicks vs Clippers game odds: Knicks +3.0 (-110) | Clippers -3.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Clippers as 3.0-point favorites at home as per the latest odds.

What TV channel is Knicks vs Clippers on?

This week’s Knicks vs Clippers matchup will be shown on two local TV Channels.

Supporters hoping for a Knicks broadcast can tune in to the home MSG channel, while fan of the Clippers can watch via Fan Duel’s California channel FDSSC.

You can choose to use either of these two broadcasts if you have a NBA League Pass subscription, or you can click the Jazz Sports link here to watch the free live stream.

New York Knicks injury report

G Jalen Brunson (ankle; out), C Mitchell Robinson (ankle; out), C Ariel Hukporti (knee; out), G Miles McBride (groin; out).

LA Clippers injury report

G James Harden (foot; questionable), G Jordan Miller (hamstring; out), F Seth Lundy (ankle; out).

Knicks vs Clippers Preview

The New York Knicks come into Wednesday’s game off the back of a dominant win against the Mavericks, where two stars made history with triple doubles.

Josh Hart and Karl Anthony-Towns both recorded triple doubles in the win, becoming the first two players in Knicks history to record that statline in the same game.

Despite the resounding win against Dallas, the Knicks have lost four of the last five games against the Clippers and without Jalen Brunson they come into the game as 3.0-point underdogs.

The LA Clippers have been on a good run of form lately but they had a five game win streak snapped last time out in a close defeat to OKC, so they will be eager to get back on track straight away.

Despite the loss, the Clippers still currently sit one game ahead of the Timberwolves in the West as the No. 7 seed, which they will be desperate to hold on to so they can avoid the play-in tournament.

James Harden is currently questionable for Tuesday’s game with a foot injury but at an important time in the season he won’t miss out unless the injury is a serious one.