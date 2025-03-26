See how to watch a Knicks vs Clippers live stream, as LA looks to win against New York for the fifth time in their last six meetings.

How to watch Knicks vs Clippers

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: LA Clippers @ New York Knicks

LA Clippers @ New York Knicks 📅 Knicks vs Clippers game date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | Manhattan, New York

Madison Square Garden | Manhattan, New York 📺 TV channel(s): MSG, FDSSC

🎲 Knicks vs Clippers game odds: Knicks +3.0 (-110) | Clippers -3.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Clippers as 3.0-point favorites at home as per the latest odds.

What TV channel is Knicks vs Clippers on?

This week’s Knicks vs Clippers matchup will be shown on two local TV Channels.

Supporters hoping for a Knicks broadcast can tune in to the home MSG channel, while fan of the Clippers can watch via Fan Duel’s California channel FDSSC.

Supporters hoping for a Knicks broadcast can tune in to the home MSG channel, while fan of the Clippers can watch via Fan Duel's California channel FDSSC.

You can choose to use either of these two broadcasts if you have a NBA League Pass subscription.

New York Knicks injury report

G Jalen Brunson (ankle; out), C Mitchell Robinson (ankle; out), C Ariel Hukporti (knee; out), G Miles McBride (groin; out).

LA Clippers injury report

G James Harden (foot; questionable), G Jordan Miller (hamstring; out), F Seth Lundy (ankle; out).

Knicks vs Clippers Preview

The New York Knicks come into Wednesday’s game off the back of a dominant win against the Mavericks, where two stars made history with triple doubles.

Josh Hart and Karl Anthony-Towns both recorded triple doubles in the win, becoming the first two players in Knicks history to record that statline in the same game.

Despite the resounding win against Dallas, the Knicks have lost four of the last five games against the Clippers and without Jalen Brunson they come into the game as 3.0-point underdogs.

The LA Clippers have been on a good run of form lately but they had a five game win streak snapped last time out in a close defeat to OKC, so they will be eager to get back on track straight away.

Despite the loss, the Clippers still currently sit one game ahead of the Timberwolves in the West as the No. 7 seed, which they will be desperate to hold on to so they can avoid the play-in tournament.

James Harden is currently questionable for Tuesday’s game with a foot injury but at an important time in the season he won’t miss out unless the injury is a serious one.