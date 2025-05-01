The New York Knicks (54-33, 43-43-1 ATS) are visiting the Detroit Pistons (46-41, 44-41-2 ATS) in Game 6 of their first round NBA playoff series on Thursday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Pistons as 1.5-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Knicks vs. Pistons Game 6

2024-25 NBA Playoffs First Round Matchup: New York Knicks @ Detroit Pistons

Knicks vs. Pistons Game 6 Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, Michigan

TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

Knicks vs. Pistons Injuries

New York Knicks Injury Report

No reported injuries

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

C Isaiah Stewart (knee; questionable) | PG Jaden Ivey (leg; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The New York Knicks hold a 3-2 advantage in the best-of-seven series against the Detroit Pistons. Only 13 teams in NBA history have come back from a 3-1 series deficit.

“The focus is just the game that’s in front of us,” Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “And I do believe, why the way we’ve grown the way that we’ve grown, is because that’s the mentality we’ve had. We’re not a team that looks out five games. We’re a team that just looks and plays in the moment.”

In Game 5, the Pistons overcame back-to-back losses at home and avoided elimination Tuesday by holding on to beat the Knicks 106-103 in New York. Cade Cunningham scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half and Ausar Thompson had his best offensive game of the series with 22 points.

The road team has won four of the five games in the series, and the Pistons have lost an NBA record-tying nine straight home playoff games since 2008.

Jalen Brunson, who averaged 33.3 points in the first four games of the series, was held to just 16 points on 4-of-16 shooting in Game 5. Karl-Anthony Towns also added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

“We’ve got to go out there and win the game,” said Josh Hart, who had 15 points and seven rebounds in Game 5. “We’ve got to go out there and compete.”

New York is 34-18 in Eastern Conference play and 19-23 against opponents with a winning record.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have a 54.4% chance of defeating Detroit. New York is 10-1 in its last 11 road games against the Pistons, while Detroit is 14-6 in its past 20 meetings with an Eastern Conference opponent.