The Detroit Pistons (43-36, 41-36-2 ATS) are hosting the New York Knicks (50-29, 39-39-1 ATS) in this Eastern Conference matchup on Thursday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Pistons as 4.5-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Knicks vs. Pistons Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: New York Knicks @ Detroit Pistons

New York Knicks @ Detroit Pistons 📅 Celtics vs. Pistons G ame Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Thursday, April 10, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, Michigan 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass 💻 Watch Celtics vs. Pistons Free Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Knicks vs. Pistons Game Odds: Knicks +4.5 (-105) | Pistons -4.5 (+115)

Knicks vs. Pistons Injuries

New York Knicks Injury Report

C Mitchell Robinson (ankle; ruled out) | SF OG Anunoby (thumb; ruled out) | SG Josh Hart (knee; ruled out) | C Ariel Hukporti (knee; out indefinitely)

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

PG Cade Cunningham (knee; probable) | C Isaiah Stewart (knee; questionable) | PF Tobias Harris (heel; probable) | PG Jaden Ivey (leg; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The Knicks are 23-16 away and 33-16 in Eastern Conference play. New York is 7-3 in its last 10 games, averaging 114.9 points, 42.5 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 8.7 steals, and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field.

New York currently holds the No. 3 seed by two games over Indiana with three games to play. The Knicks hold the tiebreaker over the Pacers after winning the season series, 2-1.

A victory on Thursday would lock New York into the third spot. The Knicks lost 119-117 in overtime to Boston on Tuesday. If seedings hold, they would play the defending champions in the second round.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are 21-18 at home and 28-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is 5-5 in its past 10 contests, averaging 116.8 points, 42.2 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.4 steals, and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the floor.

Detroit ranks sixth in the East standings, two games behind the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pistons will play the Bucks on Friday and Sunday after their matchup against New York.

The Pistons defeated the Knicks for the first time since the 2019-20 season on Dec. 7 with a 120-111 victory in New York. Detroit then defeated New York at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 13, winning 124-119.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have an 53.7% chance of beating Detroit. New York is 16-2 in its last 18 meetings with the Pistons, while Detroit is winless in its past eight home matchups with the Knicks.