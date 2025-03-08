How To Watch Lakers vs. Celtics Free Live Steam

The Los Angeles Lakers (40-21, 35-25-1 ATS) are facing off against the Boston Celtics (45-18, 29-34 ATS) in this interconference showdown on Saturday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Celtics as 7.5-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers @ Boston Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers @ Boston Celtics 📅 Lakers vs. Celtics G ame Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV Channel(s): ABC, Alaska Rural Communications Service

Lakers vs. Celtics Game Odds: Lakers +7.5 (-105) | Celtics -7.5 (-115)

Lakers vs. Celtics Injuries

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

SF LeBron James (foot; probable) | PG Luka Doncic (knee; probable) | C Jaxson Hayes (knee; questionable) | PF Rui Hachimura (knee; ruled out) | PF Maxi Kleber (foot; out indefinitely)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

C Kristaps Porzingis (illness; questionable) | SF Sam Hauser (ankle; questionable) | PG Jrue Holiday (finger; questionable)

Game Preview

The Lakers are 15-14 away and 15-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points this season. Los Angeles is 8-2 in its last 10 games, averaging 114.9 points, 46.6 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.8 steals, and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field.

Los Angeles has won 18 of its past 21 games. Luka Doncic is averaging 23.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.1 assists in 10 games since the Lakers acquired him in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers also extended their winning streak to eight games by defeating the New York Knicks 113-109 in overtime on Thursday after trailing by 10 points midway through the fourth quarter.

Their current winning streak has moved the Lakers into second place in the Western Conference, trailing the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder (52-11) by 11 games.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are 21-11 at home and 44-16 when playing as the favorite. Boston is 8-2 in its past 10 contests, averaging 114.6 points, 46.0 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.1 steals, and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the floor.

Boston has won three in a row, but head coach Joe Mazzulla has been using a different lineup recently. Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Jrue Holiday (finger) have each missed the team’s last four games and are questionable for Saturday.

The Celtics were also without Jaylen Brown (knee), Al Horford (toe), and Sam Hauser (ankle) during Thursday’s victory over Philadelphia. Hauser is questionable for Saturday’s game against the Lakers.

On Jan. 23, Los Angeles won 117-96 at home over the Celtics in the first meeting of the regular-season series. Anthony Davis, who was traded to the Mavs in the Doncic deal, led the Lakers with 24 points in that win.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 69.4% chance of defeating Los Angeles. The Lakers are 10-2 in their last 12 matchups with an Eastern Conference opponent, while Boston is 4-1 in its past five meetings with a Western Conference team.