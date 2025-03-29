The Los Angeles Lakers (44-29, 39-33-1 ATS) are visiting the Memphis Grizzlies (44-29, 38-34-1) in this Western Conference matchup on Saturday night; check out how to watch the free live stream online below. NBA betting sites show the Grizzlies as 1-point favorites at home, per the latest BetOnline odds. How To Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies Free Live Stream Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream. 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers @ Memphis Grizzlies

Los Angeles Lakers @ Memphis Grizzlies 📅 Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: FedExForum | Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum | Memphis, Tennessee 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass

🎲 Game Odds: Lakers +1 (-110) | Grizzlies -1 (-110) Lakers vs. Grizzlies Injuries Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report SG Austin Reaves (ankle; questionable) | PF Maxi Kleber (foot; out indefinitely) Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report SG Zach Pullin (knee; ruled out) | PG Ja Morant (hamstring; questionable) | PG Marvin Bagley III (concussion; questionable) | PF Brandon Clarke (knee; out for the season) Game Preview

The Lakers are 16-20 away and 30-13 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is 4-6 in its last 10 games, averaging 113.1 points, 41.2 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.9 steals, and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field.

Los Angeles won 120-119 against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday after LeBron James’ buzzer-beating putback, before losing 119-117 to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

Chicago’s Josh Giddey connected on a miraculous halfcourt shot as time expired to stun the purple and gold. Austin Reaves’ game-high 30 points were not enough to prevent L.A. from suffering its fourth loss in five games.

On the other side, the Grizzlies are 25-11 at home and 26-20 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is 5-5 in its past 10 contests, averaging 117.1 points, 44.7 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 9.6 steals, and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the floor.

Memphis shocked the NBA community on Friday when the organization fired coach Taylor Jenkins with nine games left in the regular season. ESPN reported that the Grizzlies felt Jenkins had “lost the locker room.” Assistant Tumoas Iisalo will now serve as the team’s interim coach.

The Grizzlies are opening a three-game homestand Saturday versus the Lakers. Memphis is currently tied with the Lakers for fourth in the Western Conference standings. Memphis has dropped two of its last three meetings with L.A. this season.