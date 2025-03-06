NBA

How to watch Lakers vs Knicks: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

Oliver Taliku
March 06, 2025

See how to watch a Knicks vs Lakers live stream here, as LeBron James and co. look to continue their eight game win streak in hot pursuit of the Western Conference second seed.

How To Watch Knicks vs. Lakers Free Live Stream

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: New York Knicks @ Los Angeles Lakers
  • 📅 Lakers vs. Knicks Game Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California
  • 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT and NBA League Pass
  • 🎲 Lakers vs. Knicks Game Odds: Lakers -4.0 (-110) | Knicks +4.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Lakers as 4.0-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Lakers & Knicks injury report

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

F LeBron James (foot; probable), F Maxi Kleber (foot; out), F Rui Hachimura (knee; out), G Luka Doncic (knee; probable), G Austin Reaves (calf; probable), F Markieff Morris (illness; out), G Jordan Goodwin (ankle; questionable).

New York Knicks injury report

F Precious Achiuwa (hamstring; questionable), C Mitchell Robinson (ankle; questionable), F OG Anunoby (thumb; questionable), C Ariel Hukporti (knee; out).

Lakers vs Knicks Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers have been on a heater since Luka Doncic arrived from Dallas and a win against the Knicks on Thursday would be their eighth in a row – with only the Cavaliers holding a longer active streak (12).

There is no doubt about the fact that the new-look Lakers are a dominant force and a playoff contender but the Knicks currently hold the third seed in the East so they can’t be taken lightly.

That being said, the Lakers have won their last two games against the Knicks with both games coming at Madison Square Garden, so the return to LA and the Crypto.com Arena will be a welcome change.

New York holds a 2-0 record in the last two games in LA though so we are set for a close affair on Thursday.

Karl-Anthony Towns was absent for the New York Knicks in their loss to the Warriors on Tuesday night for personal reasons but he is expected to return to the lineup as New York kicks off a five game road trip.

The Knicks have struggled against the top three seed’s from both conferences in the past month, losing to the Cavaliers, Celtics (twice) and Lakers in a tough run against teams above .500.

With a Lakers side flying high and a Knicks team eager to get revenge, the five point spread for Thursday’s game is about right with a thrilling battle expected in the late tip off.