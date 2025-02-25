The highly anticipated clash between Luka Doncic and his former team is coming up on Tuesday night, so see how to watch a Lakers vs Mavericks live stream here.

How To Watch Lakers vs. Mavericks Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: LA Lakers @ Dallas Mavericks

📅 Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

🕙 Tip-off: 10:00 p.m. ET

🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California

📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV, NBA League Pass

🎲 Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Odds: Lakers -8.5 (-110) | Mavericks +8.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Lakers as 8.5-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Lakers & Mavericks injury report

LA Lakers Injury Report

F LeBron James (foot; probable), F Maxi Kleber (foot; out).

Dallas Mavericks injury report

F Caleb Martin (hip; out), F P.J. Washington (ankle; questionable), C Dwight Powell (hip; doubtful), F Anthony Davis (adductor; out), C Daniel Gafford (MCL sprain; out), C Dereck Lively III (ankle; out).

Lakers vs Mavericks Preview

Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks will mean more to Luka Doncic than anyone else on the Lakers for obvious reasons and he matchup is anticipated to be one of the most watched games of this season so far.

Doncic finally looked back to his best in the Lakers last game against the Nuggets, with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists in a resounding win for the new look Lakeshow.

LeBron James is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game with a foot injury but there is almost no chance he will miss out on this huge clash against the Mavericks.

It isn’t just Doncic facing his former team this week, as Anthony Davis is also returning home to Los Angeles where he is sure to receive a touching tribute pregame.

AD will no doubt be in attendance at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday but he won’t be stepping onto the floor with the new Mavs big man sidelined by an adductor injury.

Dallas has six players on the injury report this week and they are struggling for health across the board which is why it is no shock that they come into the game as 8.5 point underdogs.