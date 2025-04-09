The Dallas Mavericks (38-41, 37-40-2) play host to the Los Angeles Lakers (48-21, 43-35-1 ATS) in this Western Conference matchup on Wednesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream online below. NBA betting sites show the Lakers as 3.5-point favorites on the road, per the latest BetOnline odds. How To Watch Lakers vs. Mavericks Free Live Stream Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream. 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers @ Dallas Mavericks

Los Angeles Lakers @ Dallas Mavericks 📅 Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas 📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN

🎲 Game Odds: Lakers -3.5 (-110) | Mavericks +3.5 (-110) Lakers vs. Mavericks Injuries Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report SG Bronny James (illness; questionable) | PF Rui Hachimura (knee; questionable) | PF Maxi Kleber (foot; out indefinitely) Dallas Mavericks Injury Report PG Dante Exum (hand; questionable) | SG Jaden Hardy (ankle; ruled out) | PF Anthony Davis (adductor; probable) | PF Oliver-Maxence Prosper (wrist; out for the season) | PG Kyrie Irving (ACL; out for the season) Game Preview

The Lakers are 18-21 away and have gone 34-15 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 5-5 in its past 10 contests, averaging 118.2 points, 40.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.6 steals, and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the floor.

Los Angeles sits third in the West standings with three games remaining, ranking just one game ahead of the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Clippers, No. 5 seed Denver Nuggets, and No. 6 seed Golden State Warriors, and No. 7 seed Memphis Grizzlies.

The Lakers suffered a 136-120 defeat at Oklahoma City against the Thunder on Tuesday night after beating OKC by a final score of 126-99 on Sunday.

Luka Doncic scored 23 points before leaving the game in the fourth quarter following his second technical foul. The Thunder outscored the Lakers 29-12 the rest of the way.

Los Angeles is now at Dallas on Wednesday in Doncic’s first game against the Mavs since being traded to the Lakers for Anthony Davis on Feb. 2.

As for the Mavericks, they’re 21-17 at home, 23-27 in conference play, and 5-8 in one-possession games. Dallas is 5-5 in its last 10 games, averaging 113.2 points, 41.1 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.7 steals, and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field.

Dallas ranks 10th in the Western Conference standings, trailing the No. 9 place Sacramento Kings by one game and leading both the No. 11 seed Phoenix Suns and No. 12 seed Portland Trail Blazers by three games.

The Mavs are coming off back-to-back road losses to the Clippers. Los Angeles defeated Dallas 114-91 on Friday and then 135-104 on Saturday. Anthony Davis had 27 points and Kai Jones added 18 in the second loss.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers have a 57.4% chance of defeating Dallas. Los Angeles is 3-8 in its past 11 meetings with Dallas, while the Mavericks are winless in their last six matchups with a Pacific Division opponent.