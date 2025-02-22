How To Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets Free Live Stream Online

The Denver Nuggets (37-19, 29-26-1 ATS) are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (33-21, 29-24-1 ATS) in this Western Conference showdown on Saturday night; check out how to watch the free live stream online below. NBA betting sites show the Nuggets as 7-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers @ Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers @ Denver Nuggets 📅 Lakers vs. Nuggets G ame Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado 📺 TV Channel(s): ABC

🎲 Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Odds: Lakers +7 (-110) | Nuggets -7 (-110)

Lakers vs. Nuggets Injuries

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

SF LeBron James (foot; probable) | PG Luka Doncic (injury management; questionable) | PF Maxi Kleber (foot; out indefinitely)

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

PF Aaron Gordon (calf; probable) | SF Vlatko Cancar (knee; ruled out) | PG Jamal Murray (knee; probable) | SF Peyton Watson (knee; out indefinitely) | C DaRon Holmes II (Achilles; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Lakers are 14-14 away, 21-12 in Western Conference matchups, and 13-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points. Los Angeles is 7-3 in its last 10 games, averaging 119.0 points, 45.4 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.5 steals, and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field.

Los Angeles takes on the Denver Nuggets after LeBron James scored 40 points in the Lakers’ 110-102 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers. The four-time MVP became the first player in NBA history to score 40 or more points twice after turning 40.

Denver has won 13 of the last 14 meetings with the Lakers dating to January 2023, including the last five in the regular season, and the Nuggets will try to extend that streak Saturday night when they host Los Angeles.

Saturday night could be Luka Doncic’s first game against the Nuggets since he was traded from Dallas on Feb. 2. Doncic has played in three games since coming to Los Angeles but sat out a 110-102 win at Portland on Thursday night.

Doncic is expected to play in the second meeting between the teams this season. Denver won the first game 127-102 on Nov. 23, but the Lakers now have Doncic instead of Anthony Davis.

As for the Nuggets, they’re 20-8 at home and 22-12 against conference opponents. Denver is 9-1 in its past 10 contests, averaging 126.6 points, 47.2 rebounds, 31.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the floor.

Denver is in search of its first 10-game winning streak in coach Michael Malone’s tenure. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in scoring (29.7 PPG), rebounding (12.7 RPG) and assists (10.2 APG). Jamal Murray is second on the team in scoring at 21.3 points per game.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have an 64.8% chance of defeating Los Angeles. Denver is 13-1 in its last 14 meetings with the Lakers, while L.A. is 11-3 in its past 14 games played this season.