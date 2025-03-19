Check out how to watch the free live stream for the final regular season meeting of the year between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.

How To Watch Lakers vs Nuggets Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets

📅 Lakers vs Nuggets game date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

🕙 Tip-off: 10:00 p.m. ET

🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California

📺 TV channel(s): ESPN, SportsNet LA, Altitude Sports

Lakers vs Nuggets Injuries

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

G Luka Doncic (ankle; probable), C Trey Jemison (illness; questionable), F Rui Hachimura (ankle; out), F LeBron James (groin; out), F Maxi Kleber (foot; out)

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

F Aaron Gordon (calf; probable), C Nikola Jokic (elbow; questionable), G Jamal Murray (ankle; questionable), G Christian Braun (foot; questionable), F DaRon Holmes II (achilles; out for season), G Julian Strawther (knee; out)

What TV Channel Is Lakers vs Nuggets On?

Wednesday’s Lakers vs Nuggets showdown will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Local stations showing the game include SportsNet LA for residents of California and Altitude Sports for those in Colorado.

Lakers vs Nuggets Preview

After three straight losses following LeBron James’ groin injury against the Boston Celtics earlier this month, the Lakers are steadily building momentum again with back-to-back wins in their stride.

Averaging 26.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists in a Laker uniform, Luka Doncic is adapting strongly to life in Los Angeles and the Lakers are firm contenders in the Western Conference.

In their way however could be the Denver Nuggets, who sit a game above the Lakers in the conference standings and will need Nikola Jokic to overcome his questionable status to give themselves every possible chance of winning tonight.

In three meetings so far this season, the Nuggets are 2-1 up and beat the Lakers in Denver last week but JJ Redick’s side were extremely shorthanded and hold every chance of reversing the form if Doncic suits up.

The Lakers have exited the playoffs at the hands of the Nuggets in each of the last two postseasons so there is more than just bragging rights at stake in Wednesday’s match-up at the Crypto.com Arena.