How To Watch Lakers vs. Pacers Free Live Stream

The Indiana Pacers (42-29, 32-38-1 ATS) are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (43-28, 39-31-1) in this interconference matchup on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles Lakers @ Indiana Pacers 📅 Lakers vs. Pacers Game Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana 📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN

ESPN 💻 Free Lakers vs. Pacers Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Lakers vs. Pacers Game Odds: Lakers -1.5 (-110) | Pacers +1.5 (-110) Lakers vs. Pacers Injuries Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report PF Rui Hachimura (knee; questionable) | SF LeBron James (groin; upgraded to probable) | PF Maxi Kleber (foot; out indefinitely) Indiana Pacers Injury Report SF Isaiah Jackson (Achilles; out for the season) Game Preview

The Lakers are 15-19 away and 18-19 in games decided by 10 or more points. Los Angeles is 3-7 in its last 10 games, averaging 110.3 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.6 steals, and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field.

In fact, Los Angeles has dropped three in a row, as it aims to hold on to a top-four seed in the Western Conference standings. Only three games separate the Lakers from the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

On the first night of a four-game road trip, Los Angeles fell 118-106 to the Orlando Magic, despite receiving a combined 56 points from Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

“We’ve just got to get into the playoffs first. There’s nothing guaranteed in this league,” Doncic said. “I think we’ve got to talk more as a team. I’ve got to talk more. I need to get everybody in position and be a good leader. I’m still new to the team, but I’m getting comfortable talking more and more.”

Meanwhile, the Pacers have gone 24-10 at home and 14-14 as an underdog. Indiana is 7-3 in its past 10 contests, averaging 116.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 8.7 steals, and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the floor.

Of course, Indiana has won five straight entering this cross-conference meeting and can match its longest winning streak of the season with a home victory Wednesday. The Pacers are coming off a 119-103 win Monday over the Timberwolves.

Obi Toppin has been one of the top performers during their five-game winning streak, averaging 16.8 points and shooting 46% from 3-point range in March.

“He’s a winner,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said of Toppin, who had 20 points on six made triples Monday. “He’s a team guy; he’s all about trying to help the guys next to him. And he’s also really worked hard on his defense and rebounding.”