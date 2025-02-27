See how to watch a Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream here, as LA looks to continue its win streak and maintain pace with the top four seeds in the West.

How To Watch Lakers vs. Timberwolves Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers 📅 Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California 📺 TV Channel(s): SportsNet LA, FDSN, and NBA TV, NBA League Pass

🎲 Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Odds: Lakers -5.5 (-110) | Timberwolves +5.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Lakers as 5.5-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Lakers & Timberwolves injury report

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

F LeBron James (foot; probable), F Maxi Kleber (foot; out).

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

G Anthony Edwards (calf; questionable), G Donte DiVincenzo (toe; questionable), C Rudy Gobert (back; out), F Julius Randle (groin; out).

Lakers vs Timberwolves Preview

The Lakers are on an impressive win streak, having beat the Mavericks, Nuggets and Trail Blazers in their last three games.

Luka Doncic was able to get revenge last time out against Dallas and he will be hoping to continue his good form after recording a first triple double in LA on Tuesday.

LeBron James is a strong contender for player of the month in February with an average of 29.0 points, 9.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game and he can expect another big night on Thursday against the Wolves.

The Timberwolves may be boosted by the return of Donte DiVincenzo this week, with the popular guard upgraded to questionable on the injury report after missing a long stint with a toe injury.

While DiVincenzo may return, Anthony Edwards has been placed on the injury report with calf soreness after a long night against OKC last time out.

Minnesota was able to pull off an incredible comeback against the Thunder on Monday night in one of the finishes of the season, but the overtime win will have taken a lot out of a tired Timberwolves team.