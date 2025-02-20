The Portland Trail Blazers (23-32, 31-24 ATS) are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (32-21, 28-24-1 ATS) in this Western Conference matchup on Thursday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Lakers as 3-point favorites on the road, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers @ Portland Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers @ Portland Trail Blazers 📅 Lakers vs. Trail Blazers G ame Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Thursday, February 20, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter | Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter | Portland, Oregon 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass, Spectrum SportsNet

NBA League Pass, Spectrum SportsNet 💻 Watch Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Free Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Game Odds: Lakers -3 (-110) | Trail Blazers +3 (-110)

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Injuries

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

PF Maxi Kleber (foot; out indefinitely)

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

PG Scoot Henderson (ankle; questionable) | C Robert Williams III (knee; questionable) | SF Jerami Grant (knee; questionable) | SG Matisse Thybulle (ankle; out indefinitely) | C Deandre Ayton (knee; questionable)

Game Preview

The Lakers are 13-14 away, 20-12 against Western Conference opponents, and 22-9 when playing as the selected favorite this season. Los Angeles had its seven-game home win streak snapped on Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets, who entered the contest 26 games below .500.

Los Angeles blew a 13-point second-half lead later on. The Lakers had a chance to force overtime, but LeBron James missed two 3-point attempts in the final five seconds.

“Those last two were pretty good looks,” James said. “The first one obviously was better than the second one. The second one had to be rushed a little bit.”

James had 26 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds while playing on the sore left foot that led him to pull out of the All-Star Game on Sunday. Luka Doncic played 33 minutes in his third game with L.A. and had 14 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.

The Trail Blazers, meanwhile, managed to win 10 of 11 games before going 0-3 on a road trip to end play before the All-Star break. L.A. has already defeated Portland twice, winning 107-98 on Dec. 8 and 114-106 on Jan. 2.

After the Lakers matchup, Portland hosts the Hornets on Saturday before heading out on a seven-game road trip. The Blazers will try to keep their six-game home win streak intact on Thursday night. They’re 14-27 in conference play and 21-30 when playing as the underdog.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers have an 68.7% chance of defeating the Blazers. Los Angeles is 5-0 in its past five meetings with Portland, while the Blazers are 5-15 in their last 20 matchups with a Pacific Division opponent.