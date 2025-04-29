The Boston Celtics (64-22, 41-45 ATS) are hosting the Orlando Magic (43-44, 44-43 ATS) in Game 5 of their first round NBA playoff series on Tuesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Celtics as heavy 11.5-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Magic vs. Celtics Game 5 Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Playoffs First Round Matchup: Orlando Magic @ Boston Celtics

Orlando Magic @ Boston Celtics 📅 Magic vs. Celtics G ame 5 Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA TV

NBA TV 💻 Watch Magic vs. Celtics Free Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Magic vs. Celtics Game 5 Odds: Magic +11.5 (-105) | Celtics -11.5 (+115)

Magic vs. Celtics Injuries

Orlando Magic Injury Report

SG Jalen Suggs (knee; out for the season) | C Moritz Wagner (ACL; out for the season)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

PG Jrue Holiday (hamstring; ruled out) | SG Jaylen Brown (knee; questionable)

Game Preview

The Boston Celtics play host to the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference first round with a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. After Boston won the first two games at home, the team’s split two games in Orlando. The Celtics are coming off a 107-98 victory in Game 4 on Sunday.

Game 4 was tied 91-91 before the C’s went on a 10-1 run and scored 16 of the game’s final 23 points. Boston led by as many as just nine. Jayston Tatum recorded game highs of 37 points and 14 rebounds in 42 minutes of action. Jaylen Brown also added 21 points and 11 boards in 41 minutes played.

“This was a big win on the road in a tough physical environment against a team that has been playing well, and a team that has been eager to take us out,” Brown said. … “We’ll get our rest, and we’ll rally the troops and get back to it back in Boston on our home floor.

Meanwhile, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are carrying the Magic’s offense in the series. Both players scored at least 23 points in each of the first four games. Banchero has at least 31 points in three of the four meetings.

“It’s do-or-die,” Wagner said. “It’s a great opportunity for us. We are going to get on that plane and have the right mentality coming into Boston and make sure we get Game 5.”

If the Magic win Game 5, the series would return to Orlando for Game 6 on Thursday. Orlando has won three of its four home games against Boston this season.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have a 76.2% chance of defeating Orlando in Game 5. The Magic are 0-5 in their last five matchups with the C’s in Boston, while the Celtics are 6-0 in their past six home games.