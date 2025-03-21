How To Watch March Madness 2025 With Free Live Stream

The 2025 NCAA Tournament for men’s basketball kicked off Thursday with 16 first-round games and another 16 games scheduled for Friday; check out how to watch the March Madness games with a free live stream below. Sportsbooks currently show No. 1 seed Duke as the outright favorite, per the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch March Madness With Free Live Stream

📅 2025 March Madness Dates: March 16-April 7

March 16-April 7 🏟 Final Four Venue: Alamodome | San Antonio, TX

Alamodome | San Antonio, TX 📺 TV Channel(s): CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV 🌐 Affordable Streaming Services : Max, Paramount Plus

🎲 National Championship Odds: Duke (+300) | Florida (+350) | Houston (+550)

2025 March Madness Schedule

Selection Sunday : 6 p.m. ET Sunday, March 16 | CBS

: 6 p.m. ET Sunday, March 16 | CBS First Four : March 18-19

: March 18-19 First Round : March 20-21

: March 20-21 Second Round : March 22-23

: March 22-23 Sweet 16 : March 27-28

: March 27-28 Elite Eight : March 29-30

: March 29-30 Final Four : April 5

: April 5 National Championship: April 7

Friday, March 21 (First Round/Round of 64)

(8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Baylor, 12:15 p.m. | CBS

(2) Alabama vs. (15) Robert Morris, 12:40 p.m. | truTV

(3) Iowa State vs. (14) Lipscomb, 1:30 p.m. | TNT

(5) Memphis vs. (12) Colorado State, 2 p.m. | TBS

(1) Duke vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s, 2:50 p.m. | CBS

(7) Saint Mary’s vs. (10) Vanderbilt, 3:15 p.m. | truTV

(6) Ole Miss vs. (11) North Carolina, 4:05 p.m. | TNT

(4) Maryland vs. (13) Grand Canyon, 4:35 p.m. | TBS

(1) Florida vs. (16) Norfolk State, 6:50 p.m. | TNT

(3) Kentucky vs. (14) Troy, 7:10 p.m. | CBS

(7) Marquette vs. (10) New Mexico, 7:25 p.m. | TBS

(4) Arizona vs. (13) Akron, 7:35 p.m. | truTV

(8) UConn vs. (9) Oklahoma, 9:25 p.m. | TNT

(6) Illinois vs. (11) Xavier, 9:45 p.m. | CBS

(2) Michigan State vs. (15) Bryant, 10 p.m. | TBS

(5) Oregon vs. (12) Liberty, 10:10 p.m. | truTV

Saturday, March 22 (Second Round/Round of 32)

(4) Purdue vs. (12) McNeese, 12:10 p.m. | CBS

(2) St. John’s vs. (10) Arkansas, 2:40 p.m. | CBS

(4) Texas A&M vs. (5) Michigan, 5:15 p.m. | CBS

(3) Texas Tech vs. (11) Drake, 6:10 p.m. | TNT

(1) Auburn vs. (9) Creighton, 7:10 p.m. | TBS

(3) Wisconsin vs. (6) BYU, 7:45 p.m. | CBS

(1) Houston vs. (8) Gonzaga, 8:40 p.m. | TNT

(2) Tennessee vs. (7) UCLA, 9:40 p.m. | TBS

Sunday, March 23 (Second Round/Round of 32)

TBA

Thursday, March 27 (Sweet 16)

TBA

Friday, March 28 (Sweet 16)

TBA

Saturday, March 29 (Elite Eight)

TBA

Sunday, March 30 (Elite Eight)

TBA

Saturday, April 5 (Final Four)

6:09 p.m. on CBS

8:49 p.m. on CBS

Monday, April 7 (National Championship)