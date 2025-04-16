How To Watch NBA Play-In Tournament: Heat vs. Bulls Live Stream

The Miami Heat (37-45, 38-43-1) are visiting the Chicago Bulls (39-43, 43-38-1 ATS) in this NBA Play-In Tournament matchup for the Eastern Conference on Wednesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Bulls as 1-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

Heat vs. Bulls Injuries

Miami Heat Injury Report

PF Nikola Jovic (hand; questionable) | PF Kevin Love (personal; questionable) | PG Pelle Larsson (ankle; questionable) | SG Dru Smith (Achilles; out for the season)

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

SF Dalen Terry (calf; probable) | SG Josh Giddey (forearm; probable) | PG Coby White (toe; probable) | PG Lonzo Ball (wrist; questionable) | PG Tre Jones (foot; ruled out) | SG Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder; out for the season)

Game Preview

The 10th-seeded Miami Bulls and the ninth-seeded Chicago Bulls face off in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The winner moves on in the tournament to play for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The Heat are 18-23 away and 24-28 in Eastern Conference play. Miami is 6-4 in its last 10 games, averaging 120.6 points, 47.1 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 9.6 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field.

Since Miami lost all three meetings with Chicago this season, NBA sportsbooks show the Heat as a 1-point underdog in this matchup. Miami’s last victory over the Bulls came on April 19, 2024, when the Heat won 112-91 at home.

As for the Bulls, they’re 18-23 at home and 28-24 in conference play. Chicago is 7-3 in its past 10 contests, averaging 121.4 points, 50.2 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 7.0 steals, and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the floor.

Despite losing the last three meetings and being a 1-point underdog, the Heat already have an advantage ahead of Wednesday’s game, considering Chicago’s Lonzo Ball (wrist) is doubtful to play, Josh Giddey (hand) is probable, and Tre Jones hasn’t been cleared to remove a walking boot.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan said last week that Ball might not be available for this matchup.

“If he can get through that week and we’re fortunate enough to play beyond the play-in, that would be the goal,” Donovan said, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“Unless there’s something that happens significantly between now and Wednesday, my feeling is he probably would not be available [for Wednesday’s] game. I’m not ruling it out, but that’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bulls have a 58.3% chance of defeating Miami. The Heat are 4-1 in their last five road games, while Chicago is 7-1 in its past eight home games.