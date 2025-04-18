How To Watch NBA Play-In Tournament: Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Live Stream

The Dallas Mavericks (40-43, 39-42-2) are visiting the Memphis Grizzlies (48-35, 42-40-1 ATS) in this NBA Play-In Tournament matchup for the Western Conference on Friday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Grizzlies as 6-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Injuries

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

PF Anthony Davis (adductor; probable) | SG Brandon Williams (oblique; probable) | PF Oliver-Maxence Prosper (wrist; out for the season) | PG Kyrie Irving (ACL; out for the season)

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

SG Zyon Pullin (knee; ruled out) | PG Ja Morant (ankle; questionable) | SF Jaylen Wells (concussion, wrist; out for the season) | PF Brandon Clarke (knee; out for the season)

Game Preview

The 10th-seeded Dallas Mavericks and eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies face off in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The winner secures the eighth seed in the Western Conference Playoffs. The Mavericks are 18-25 away, 8-8 against Southwest Division opponents, and 15-12 when they have fewer turnovers than their opponents.

Dallas won 120-106 over the Kings in Sacramento on Wednesday night for the chance to get into the playoffs as the eighth seed in the West. The winner of this game will open the playoffs on Sunday at the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. Dallas defeated Sacramento as a 5.5-point underdog.

The Mavs opened the second quarter with a 20-6 run fueled by back-to-back 3s from Klay Thompson. Thompson hit two more 3s later in the quarter as Dallas built the lead to 23 points at the half. It was a much-needed performance from the former Golden State Warrior, considering he scored 16 of his 23 points before halftime.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are 26-15 at home and 11-5 against Southwest Division opponents. Memphis is 4-6 in its last 10 games, averaging 116.8 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the floor.

Memphis went 3-1 against Dallas in the regular-season series. The Mavs’ only win was a 121-116 victory at Dallas on Dec. 3. The Grizzlies defeated them 119-104 in Memphis on Jan. 6, 122-111 at Dallas on March 7, and 132-97 on April 13.

It should be noted that Dallas is also 1-4 in its past five meetings with the Grizzlies. But even then, Memphis has struggled lately against Western Conference opponents, going 1-6 in their last seven matchups.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Grizzlies have a 64.4% chance of defeating Dallas. The Mavs are 1-4 in their past five meetings with a divisional opponent, while Memphis is 5-10 in its last 15 contests.