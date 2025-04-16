The Sacramento Kings (40-42, 36-45-1) are hosting the Dallas Mavericks (39-43, 38-42-2 ATS) in this NBA Play-In Tournament matchup for the Western Conference on Wednesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Kings as 5-point favorites at home, per BetOnline odds.

How To Watch NBA Play-In Tournament Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Play-In Tournament Matchup: Dallas Mavericks @ Sacramento Kings

Dallas Mavericks @ Sacramento Kings 📅 Mavericks vs. Kings G ame Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, California 📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN

ESPN 💻 Watch Free Mavericks vs. Kings Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Mavericks vs. Kings Game Odds: Mavericks +5 (-110) | Kings -5 (-110)

Mavericks vs. Kings Injuries

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

PF Anthony Davis (adductor; probable) | SG Brandon Williams (oblique; questionable) | PF Oliver-Maxence Prosper (wrist; out for the season) | PG Kyrie Irving (ACL; out for the season)

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

PF Jake LaRavia (thumb; ruled out) | SG Malik Monk (calf; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The 10th-seeded Dallas Mavericks and ninth-seeded Sacramento Kings square off in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The winner advances in the tournament to play for the eighth seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The winner advances to play the loser of Tuesday’s contest between the seventh-seeded Golden State Warriors and eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies for a berth in the playoffs.

The Mavericks are 17-25 away and have gone 23-29 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 4-6 in its past 10 contests, averaging 107.6 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.1 steals, and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the floor.

Dallas reached the NBA Finals last season with superstar Luka Doncic, who the Mavs traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis before the trade deadline in February. Davis has only appeared in nine games with Dallas this season due to an adductor injury.

Meanwhile, the Kings are 20-21 at home, 26-26 in conference play, and 22-19 in games decided by 10 or more points. Sacramento is 5-5 in its last 10 games, averaging 113.6 points, 43.9 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.3 steals, and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field.

“We’re two wins away from getting to the next step of our journey,” said Kings interim coach Doug Christie.

Sacramento swept the three-game series with Dallas in the regular season, winning by 10, 1, and 24 points. In the first meeting of the regular-season series, the Kings won 110-100 in Sacramento on Dec. 30.

“That place is really hard to win in a playoff atmosphere, so we’re looking forward to that challenge,” said Mavs guard Max Christie. “I think if we can get past that game, then that’ll help us hopefully get into the playoffs.”

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Kings have a 60.8% chance of defeating Dallas. The Mavericks are 2-5 in their past seven meetings with Sacramento, while the Kings are 12-1 in their last 13 matchups with a Western Conference opponent.