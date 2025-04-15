See here for what TV channel to watch the Magic vs Hawks in the NBA play-in tournament on Tuesday, as the 2025 postseason tips off.

What TV channel is Magic vs Hawks on?

The Magic vs Hawks game on Tuesday night will be broadcast nationally on TNT.

You can choose to use either of these two broadcasts if you have an NBA League Pass subscription, or you can watch via Jazz Sports on their free live stream.

How to watch Magic vs Hawks

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Atlanta Hawks @ Orlando Magic

Atlanta Hawks @ Orlando Magic 📅 Magic vs Hawks game date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Kia Center | Orlando, Florida

Kia Center | Orlando, Florida 📺 TV channel(s): TNT

TNT 💻 Free Magic vs Hawks game l ive stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Magic vs Hawks game odds: Magic -5.0 (-110) | Hawks +5.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Magic as 5.0-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Orlando Magic injury report

G Jalen Suggs (knee; out for season), C Moritz Wagner (ACL; out for season).

Atlanta Hawks injury report

G Kobe Bufkin (shoulder; out for season), F Jalen Johnson (shoulder, out for season), F Larry Nance Jr. (knee; out for season), G Trae Young (achilles; probable), C Clint Capela (hand; out).

Magic vs Hawks preview

The postseason tips off on Tuesday night with what should be a thriller in Orlando, as the Magic takes on Atlanta for the fifth time this season.

There has been nothing to separate these teams in the head to head this season as both teams have won one at home and one on the road against the other.

Atlanta and Orlando met as recently as the final game of this season but with both Trae Young and Paolo Banchero rested, the Hawks win doesn’t give many clues ahead of the play-in game.

Young is on the injury report for Tuesday with an achilles injury however he has been upgraded to probable and is expected to play. Banchero is off the injury report altogether and was merely rested in the last game.

The Magic has the best scoring defense in the league this season, and the Hawks have the fifth best scoring offense.

While Orlando is the five point favorite for Tuesday’s game, backing against ice cold Trae in the postseason is never a good idea and Atlanta definitely has the ability to cause an upset on the road.

The winner of this play-in clash will book a spot against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. The loser will get one more shot at reaching the playoffs with a play-in game against the winner of Chicago vs Miami.