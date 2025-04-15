See here for what TV channel to watch the Warriors vs Grizzlies on, as the NBA play-in tournament gets underway on Tuesday night.

What TV channel is Warriors vs Grizzlies on?

There is only one game tipping off at 10pm on Tuesday and unsurprisingly the Warriors vs Grizzlies will be broadcast on TNT.

You can choose to use either of these two broadcasts if you have an NBA League Pass subscription, or you can watch via Jazz Sports on their free live stream.

How to watch Warriors vs Grizzlies

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Memphis Grizzlies @ Golden State Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies @ Golden State Warriors 📅 Warriors vs Grizzlies game date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Chase Center | San Francisco, California

Chase Center | San Francisco, California 📺 TV channel(s): TNT

TNT 💻 Free Warriors vs Grizzlies game l ive stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Warriors vs Grizzlies game odds: Warriors -7.0 (-110) | Grizzlies +7.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Warriors as 7.0-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Golden State Warriors injury report

No players on injury report.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

F Brandon Clarke (knee; out), F Jaylen Wells (wrist; out), G Zyon Pullin (knee; out).

Warriors vs Grizzlies preview

The NBA play-in tournament tips off on Tuesday night and its as simple as win and they’re in (the playoffs) for both the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.

These teams met four times during the regular season and the head to head very much favors the Warriors, who won three of the games. All of the Warriors wins were by less than 10 points though which suggests Tuesday’s game could be another close one.

The Warriors come into Tuesday fresh off the back of a disappointing finish to the season, where they lost to the Clippers in the final game which cost them a guaranteed spot in the playoffs agains the Lakers.

With even more on the line this week though the Warriors will be hungry for a win as they look to avoid defeat in the play-in tournament for back to back seasons.

The Grizzlies will also be disappointed to be in the play-in however they still hold very good chances of making the postseason proper.

There are no new players on either injury report and with the season on the line there will be no holding back from either team.

The winner will take on Houston in the first round of the playoffs beginning this weekend while the losers face either the Kings or Mavericks in another play-in game.