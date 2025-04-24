How To Watch Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 3 Free Live Stream

The Los Angeles Clippers (51-33, 49-35 ATS) play host to the Denver Nuggets (51-33, 38-45-1 ATS) in Game 3 of their first round NBA playoff series on Thursday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Clippers as 5-point favorites at home, per BetOnline odds.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Injuries

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

SF Michael Porter Jr. (shoulder; questionable) | C DaRon Holmes II (Achilles; out for the season)

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

No reported injuries

Game Preview

The Nuggets visit the Clippers for Game 3 of the Western Conference first round with the series tied 1-1. The fifth-seeded Clippers play the next two games at home. Los Angeles evened the series with Monday’s 105-102 victory in Denver.

In Game 2, Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 39 points on 15-of-19 shooting in 39 minutes of action. According to Basketball Reference, it marked the 36th time he recorded 30 or more points in a playoff game.

“I’m just happy that I’m able to move and coming out the game feeling well,” Leonard said after the win. “That’s what I’m taking my pride in, just being healthy. I’ve sat and watched these playoff games and series for the past few years. … It just feels good for me [to be back].”

As for the fourth-seeded Nuggets, they won the series opener 112-110 in overtime on Saturday. However, in Game 2, they struggled defensively and committed 20 turnovers.

Although three-time MVP Nikola Jokic posted his 19th career playoff triple-double, he also committed seven turnovers. The big man ended his night with 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

“We had 20 turnovers, and I had a lot of turnovers, especially late in the game,” Jokic said. “I had that turnover to Kawhi, where I threw him the ball. … They were aggressive defensively, attacking us and attacking the ball.”

Denver’s loss Monday was the first for the Nuggets in five games under interim coach David Adelman. He was promoted to the position when Michael Malone was surprisingly fired late in the regular season.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Clippers have a 59.1% chance of defeating Denver. The Nuggets are 14-6 in their last 20 meetings with Los Angeles, while the Clippers are on a five-game home winning streak.