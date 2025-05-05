The Denver Nuggets (54-35, 41-46-2 ATS) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (72-15, 57-29-1 ATS) in Game 1 of their second round NBA playoff series on Monday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Thunder as 9.5-point favorites at home, per BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 1 Free Live Stream

🏀 2025 NBA Playoffs Second Round Matchup: Denver Nuggets @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Denver Nuggets @ Oklahoma City Thunder 📅 Nuggets vs. Thunder G ame 1 Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Monday, May 5, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

🎲 Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 1 Odds: Nuggets +9.5 (-110) | Thunder -9.5 (-110)

Nuggets vs. Thunder Injuries

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

C DaRon Holmes II (Achilles; out for the season)

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

No reported injuries

Game Preview

The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder host the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their Western Conference second-round playoff series. Oklahoma City hasn’t played in nine days, and Denver is coming off a Game 7 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

The teams split their four games in the regular-season series, including splitting back-to-back games in early March in Oklahoma City in their last meetings. The Thunder won 127-103 on March 9, and then Denver won 140-127 a day later. But all of those games came before Denver’s late-season move to fire coach Michael Malone.

The series will feature two of the three finalists for the NBA Most Valuable Player award — Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver’s Nikola Jokic.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.3 points and 6.5 assists per game in four meetings against the Nuggets this season. Jokic, a three-time MVP, averaged 24 points, 11.6 rebounds and 10.1 assists in the Nuggets’ first-round series.

Jokic also recorded a pair of triple-doubles against the Thunder this season, and Denver’s superstar center scored 35 on 15-of-20 shooting in the team’s last head-to-head meeting March 10.

The second-round series will be the first playoff meeting between the teams since 2011, when Oklahoma City defeated the Nuggets in five games. Russell Westbrook, who then played for the Thunder and is now with Denver, averaged 6.0 points and 6.0 assists in that series.

“You have to account for the fact that he’s gonna come in the game ready to rock and the pace of the game is gonna go up,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said of Westbrook.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Thunder have a 75.4% chance of defeating Denver. The Nuggets are 2-5 in their past seven meetings with Oklahoma City, while the Thunder are currently on an eight-game winning streak.