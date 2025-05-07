The Denver Nuggets (55-35, 42-46-2 ATS) face the Oklahoma City Thunder (72-16, 57-30-1 ATS) on the road in Game 2 of their second round NBA playoff series on Wednesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Thunder as 10.5-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

🏀 2025 NBA Playoffs Second Round Matchup: Denver Nuggets @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Denver Nuggets @ Oklahoma City Thunder 📅 Nuggets vs. Thunder G ame 2 Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

🎲 Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 2 Odds: Nuggets +10.5 (-110) | Thunder -10.5 (-110)

Nuggets vs. Thunder Injuries

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

C DaRon Holmes II (Achilles; out for the season)

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

SG Nikola Topic (knee; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder host the visiting Denver Nuggets on Wednesday in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series after Monday’s 121-119 home loss to open the second round.

The Thunder dropped back-to-back games just twice in the regular season, and the top-seeded contender in the Western Conference playoffs never lost more than two contests consecutively.

In Game 1, the Nuggets trailed by nine with less than three minutes remaining before Nikola Jokic rallied his squad, and before Denver secured the victory on Aaron Gordon’s 3-pointer with less than four seconds remaining.

“We know it’s about how we respond,” Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said. “There’s nothing we can do about what just happened, so there’s no point to have our head down or be sad about it or sulk about it. All we can do is be better for the next game, and that’s what we’re focused on.”

Jokic finished with 42 points and 22 rebounds. The three-time MVP became just the fourth player to have at least 40 points, 20 rebounds, and five assists in a playoff game. Jamal Murray added 21 points as well.

Denver’s Russell Westbrook, who started his career with the Thunder, also assisted on Gordon’s game-winner. It was his first playoff game in Oklahoma City as an opposing player.

“We didn’t want to miss the moment. We didn’t want to miss the opportunity,” Gordon said. “I’m glad we showed our grit, but we are not satisfied.”

The series will shift to Colorado for games 3 and 4 later this week.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Thunder have a 65.7% chance of defeating Denver in Game 2. The Nuggets are 8-3 in their past 11 matchups with a Western Conference opponent, while OKC is 3-16 in its last 19 games played in the month of May.