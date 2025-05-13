The Oklahoma City Thunder (74-17, 58-32-1 ATS) play host to the Denver Nuggets (56-37, 44-47-2 ATS) for Game 5 of their second round NBA playoff series on Tuesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Thunder as 10-point favorites at home, per BetOnline odds.

🏀 2025 NBA Playoffs Second Round Matchup: Denver Nuggets @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Denver Nuggets @ Oklahoma City Thunder 📅 Nuggets vs. Thunder G ame 5 Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

🎲 Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 5 Odds: Nuggets +10 (-105) | Thunder -10 (-115)

Nuggets vs. Thunder Injuries

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

SF Hunter Tyson (ankle; ruled out) | C DaRon Holmes II (Achilles; out for the season)

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

SG Nikola Topic (knee; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Western Conference semifinals series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets now shifts back to Oklahoma City. The Thunder tied the series at two games apiece with Sunday’s 92-87 win at Denver.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored nine of his 25 points in the fourth quarter of Game 4, carrying the top-seeded Thunder from a potential 3-1 deficit to a series tie against a battle-tested Denver squad.

Oklahoma City trailed by eight points early in the fourth quarter. OKC then had an 11-0 run fueled by reserves Cason Wallace, who had a pair of 3-pointers, and Aaron Wiggins, who added another, to secure the victory.

Wallace’s second 3-pointer put the Thunder ahead for good at 75-73.

“I really thought the difference in the game was their bench kind of lit a fuse for them,” Nuggets interim coach David Adelman said. “They made 3s … pretty incredible in a game where the two teams shoot 21 of 86 from 3.”

Meanwhile, Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has had some of his worst playoff performances in this second-round series. Over the last three games, Jokic is shooting just 21-of-63 (33.3%) from the field and 4-of-22 (18.2%) from 3-point range.

Jokic shot less than 40% just once during the regular season. Two of his four worst shooting performances of his 91 career playoff games have come in the last two games in Denver.

“It’s a little bit of everything,” Jokic said of the reasons behind his poor shooting. “They’re playing really good defense on me. They’re really getting into my body, handsy, physical. … And they’re shrinking the floor for me. I need to do a better job, of course, but it’s part of the game.”

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Thunder have a 64% chance of defeating Denver in Game 5. The Nuggets are 8-2 in their past 10 games played on a Tuesday, while OKC is 10-2 in its last 12 games.