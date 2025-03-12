How to watch Nuggets vs Timberwolves: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

See how to watch a Nuggets vs Timberwolves live stream on Wednesday night, as we are treated to a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference semi finals.

2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2025

Tip-off: 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

TV Channel(s): ESPN, ALT, and FDS and NBA League Pass

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Odds: Nuggets -3.5 (-110) | Timberwolves +3.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Nuggets as 3.5-point favorites in Colorado as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Nuggets & Timberwolves injury report

Denver Nuggets injury report

C Nikola Jokic (elbow/ankle; probable), F Aaron Gordon (calf; doubtful), G Jamal Murray (ankle; probable), G Julian Strawther (knee; out), C DaRon Homes II (achilles; out).

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

C Rudy Gobert (back; questionable).

Nuggets vs Timberwolves preview

The Denver Nuggets were flattened by OKC in the first game of a back to back vs the no.1 seed over the weekend but they were able to get revenge in the second game of the back to back with a convincing win in Oklahoma.

As the Lakers continue to apply pressure to the second seed in the West it is crucial that Denver picks up wins on a stretch of home games that finishes with a big one against LA.

While starters Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are all on Wednesday’s injury report it is unlikely that Jokic or Murray will be absent – but Gordon could be a game time decision with a calf injury.

Despite being well below Denver in the Western Conference, Minnesota holds an unbeaten record against the Nuggets this season after two games at Target Center.

The Timberwolves latest win in this matchup was their most convincing in some time, as Anthony Edwards led his side to a 29-point win with 34 of his own in the win.

As well as boasting good recent form against Denver, the Timberwolves have been flying in the league as of late and they are keeping pace with the in-form Warriors at the 6 seed having won their last five games.