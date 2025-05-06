The Indiana Pacers (55-33, 41-46-1 ATS) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (68-19, 51-35-1 ATS) for Game 2 of their second round NBA playoff series on Tuesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Cavs as 9-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game 2 Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2025 NBA Playoffs Second Round Matchup: Indiana Pacers @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Indiana Pacers @ Cleveland Cavaliers 📅 Pacers vs. Cavaliers G ame 2 Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Rocket Arena | Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena | Cleveland, Ohio 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV 💻 Watch Pacers vs. Cavaliers Free Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game 2 Odds: Pacers +9 (-115) | Cavaliers -9 (-105)

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Injuries

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

SF Isaiah Jackson (Achilles; out for the season)

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

SF De’Andre Hunter (thumb; questionable) | PG Darius Garland (toe; questionable) | PF Evan Mobley (ankle; questionable)

Game Preview

The Indiana Pacers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Cleveland is coming off a surprising 121-112 home loss to the Pacers.

“It’s one game, yeah we lost home-court advantage, but it’s one game,” said Donovan Mitchell, who scored a game-high 33 points in Game 1 on Sunday. “We didn’t play our best basketball. We’ve got to play better. We’ve got to execute, and I have no doubt we will.”

More importantly, Darius Garland (toe), Evan Mobley (ankle), and De’Andre Hunter (thumb) are all listed as questionable for the Cavs. Coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters Monday that he had “real concern” whether either of the latter two would be available for Game 2.

Mobley tweaked his left ankle after attempting a jump shot during the fourth quarter of Game 1 on Sunday night. Garland also missed his third straight playoff game on Sunday due to a left big toe injury.

In addition, Hunter dislocated his thumb during a layup attempt in the fourth quarter when Indiana guard Bennedict Mathurin blocked his shot.

“Certainly, Garland is going to be back in this one, probably sooner than later,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “They’re very good at what they do. They’ll adjust.”

Indiana is now aiming to take a 2-0 series lead against the No. 1 seed.

Tyrese Haliburton recorded 22 points, 13 assists, and three blocks for the Pacers in Game 1, while center Myles Turner had 13 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavaliers have a 58.5% chance of defeating Indiana in Game 2. The Pacers are 4-1 in their last five meetings with Cleveland, while the Cavs are 1-5 in their past six games played in May.