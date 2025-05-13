The Indiana Pacers (57-34, 43-47-1 ATS) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (69-21, 52-37-1 ATS) for Game 5 of their second round NBA playoff series on Tuesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Cavs as 7.5-point at home, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game 5 Free Live Stream

🏀 2025 NBA Playoffs Second Round Matchup: Indiana Pacers @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Indiana Pacers @ Cleveland Cavaliers 📅 Pacers vs. Cavaliers G ame 5 Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Rocket Arena | Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena | Cleveland, Ohio 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Injuries

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

SF Isaiah Jackson (Achilles; out for the season)

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

SG Donovan Mitchell (ankle; questionable)

Game Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the brink of playoff elimination as they host the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference second round trailing 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. Any chance Cleveland has of staying alive rests on the health of Donovan Mitchell’s sprained left ankle.

The six-time All-Star aggravated an existing injury Sunday while warming up at halftime of a 129-109 rout at Indiana in Game 4. Mitchell underwent an MRI on his ankle Monday morning, but the Cavs did not disclose details.

Cleveland later listed him as questionable on the official NBA injury report for Game 5. Fourth-seeded Indiana can eliminate the top-seeded Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on Tuesday night. The Pacers have won all four of their games in Cleveland during the 2024-2025 regular season and playoffs.

“It’s not the where, it’s the how,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Monday after practice. “We have a very good idea what kind of environment it’s going to be tomorrow with the desperation. … Maintaining the edge is the challenge. The emotions are high, but you have to maintain an even temperament the best you can.”

The Cavaliers have never won a playoff series after losing the first two games at home.

“This franchise has been down 3-1 before,” Garland said, referring to the 2016 NBA Finals when an underdog Cavs team led by LeBron James won three straight games against the Golden State Warriors.

“This group can do it. We’ve got the talent, we’ve got the skill set, the camaraderie is always there. Just play our brand of basketball.”

In Game 4, the Pacers tied an NBA playoff record by taking a 41-point halftime lead. Coach Carlisle also earned his 33rd playoff win with Indiana, passing Larry Bird for the most in Indiana’s franchise history.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavaliers have a 52.5% chance of defeating Indiana in Game 5. The Pacers are 5-1 in their last six meetings with Cleveland, while the Cavs are 1-6 in their past seven games played in May.