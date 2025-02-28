The Indiana Pacers (33-24, 28-28-1 ATS) are visiting the Miami Heat (27-30, 23-33-1 ATS) in this Eastern Conference matchup on Friday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Pacers as 4.5-point on the road, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Pacers vs. Heat Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Indiana Pacers @ Miami Heat

Indiana Pacers @ Miami Heat Game Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Tip-off: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida

TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass

Pacers vs. Heat Game Odds: Pacers -4.5 (-110) | Heat +4.5 (-110)

Pacers vs. Heat Injuries

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

PG T.J. McConnell (ankle; questionable) | SF Isaiah Jackson (Achilles; out for the season)

Miami Heat Injury Report

SF Andrew Wiggins (ankle; questionable) | C Bam Adebayo (ankle; questionable) | PF Nikola Jovic (hand; out indefinitely) | SG Dru Smith (Achilles; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Pacers are 15-14 away and 19-16 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana is 6-4 in its last 10 games, averaging 116.9 points, 40.3 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 9.6 steals, and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field.

Indiana is coming in off a home win on Wednesday, defeating the Toronto Raptors 111-91. Tyrese Haliburton finished with game highs of 33 points and 11 assists. He also shot 7-of-9 from 3-point range.

The Pacers have won two of three games against Miami this season. However, for the fourth regular-season meeting on Friday, Indiana could be without backup point guard T.J. McConnell, who has missed two straight games due to a sprained right ankle.

As for the Heat, they’re 13-7 at home, 16-18 against Eastern Conference opponents, and 14-10 when they have fewer turnovers than their opponents. Miami is 3-7 in its past 10 contests, averaging 106.7 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.3 steals, and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the floor.

According to Basketball Reference, no team in the NBA has played fewer home games than the Heat. Having said that, over the final 25 games, Miami will be home for 17 of them, including Friday night against the Pacers.

“It felt like we haven’t played here in forever,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after Miami beat the visiting Atlanta Hawks 131-109 on Wednesday. “But it’s set up for a really fun March. None of it is guaranteed just because we’re home, but it could be a lot of fun.”

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Pacers have a 66.5% chance of defeating Miami. The Heat are 4-2 in their last six games played at home on a Friday, while Indiana is 14-3 in its past 17 road games.