See how to watch a Pacers vs Nuggets live stream, as Indiana looks to win its first home game against Denver since 2019.

How To Watch Pacers vs. Nuggets Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Denver Nuggets @ Indiana Pacers

Denver Nuggets @ Indiana Pacers 📅 Pacers vs. Nuggets Game Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Monday, February 24, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana 📺 TV Channel(s): FDSIN, ALT, KTVD, NBA League Pass

FDSIN, ALT, KTVD, NBA League Pass 💻 Free Pacers vs. Nuggets Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Pacers vs. Nuggets Game Odds: Pacers +5.0 (-110) | Nuggets -5.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Nuggets as 5.0-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Pacers & Nuggets injury report

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

C Myles Turner (neck; out), F James Johnson (illness; out), F Isaiah Jackson (calf; out).

Denver Nuggets injury report

F Aaron Gordon (calf; probable), G Jamal Murray (knee; probable), F DaRon Holmes (achilles; out), F Vlatko Cancar (knee; out).

Pacers vs Nuggets Preview

The Pacers are on a horrible run against the Nuggets, with Denver dominating the head to head matchup stretching back to 2020. Indiana hasn’t won at home against the Nuggets since 2019 and they have lost the last nine meetings in a row.

Although they hold no form against Denver, the Pacers have won their last three games in February and they come into Monday’s game fresh off the back of a resounding win against the Clippers.

Across their three game win streak the Pacers have averaged 130.0 points and they will need to continue to impress on offense if they are going to challenge a high-scoring Nuggets team.

Denver finally had its nine-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night, with Luka Doncic coming into his own for the first time in a Lakers uniform to sink a poor Nuggets side.

Nikola Jokic has considered his strong bid for a third MVP award this season but despite his average verging on a 30 point triple double, OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is preferred by most NBA bookmakers at this time.

Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray are both on the injury report for Monday night, but both are probable and expected to play.