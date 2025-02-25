NBA

How to watch Pelicans vs Spurs: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

Oliver Taliku
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Updated2 hours ago on February 25, 2025

See how to watch a Pelicans vs Spurs live stream here, as San Antonio looks to get revenge for a convincing loss on Saturday night. 

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Spurs Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: San Antonio Spurs @ New Orleans Pelicans
  • 📅 Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Venue: Smoothie King Center | New Orleans, Louisiana
  • 📺 TV Channel(s): Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSW, WVUE, NBA League Pass
  • 💻 Free Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Odds: Pelicans -3.0 (-110) | Spurs +3.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Pelicans as 3.0-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Pelicans & Spurs injury report

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

G Dejounte Murray (achilles; out for season), F Herbert Jones (shoulder; out for season), G Brandon Boston (illness; out).

San Antonio Spurs injury report

C Victor Wembanyama (shoulder; out for season), F Riley Minix (shoulder; out for season), C Charles Bassey (knee; out).

Pelicans vs Spurs Preview

Both of these teams are tailed off towards the bottom of the Western Conference as we enter the business end of the season and it is fair to say neither side has much left to play for.

The Pelicans came out easy winners on Sunday in the first game of this back to back and after an 18 point win it is no surprise they come into Tuesday’s rematch as three point favorites.

With just 14 wins this season New Orleans has been horrific so far, but with two wins in its last three games they may have reached a welcome turning point in the year.

Victor Wembanyama’s season-ending injury has ruined any chance that the Spurs had at making the playoffs with an extremely difficult road ahead if they are to finish in the top 10.

In Wemby’s absence new trade acquisition De’Aaron Fox has led San Antonio but his new team remains five games behind his old side, with the Kings currently tenth seed.

The Spurs have won just one game since their star Frenchman was sidelined and Tuesday night could be another difficult match despite facing a poor Pelicans team.

