How To Watch Pelicans vs. Suns Free Live Stream

James Foglio
Updated18 mins ago on February 27, 2025

How To Watch Pelicans vs Suns Free Live Stream

The Phoenix Suns (27-31, 20-37-1 ATS) are playing host to the New Orleans Pelicans (15-43, 24-33-1) in this Western Conference matchup on Thursday; check out how to watch the free live stream online below. NBA betting sites show the Suns as 7.5-point favorites at home, per the latest BetOnline odds.

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: New Orleans Pelicans @ Phoenix Suns
  • 📅 Pelicans vs. Suns Game Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 9 p.m. ET
  •  🏟 Venue: PHX Arena | Phoenix, Arizona
  • 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT
  • 💻 Free Pelicans vs. Suns Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Pelicans vs. Suns Game Odds: Pelicans +7.5 (-110) | Suns -7.5 (-110)

Pelicans vs. Suns Injuries

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

SG Brandon Boston (ankle; out) | PF Kelly Olynyk (rest; out) | SF Bruce Brown (rest; out) | SG Dejounte Murray (Achilles; out for the season) | SF Herb Jones (shoulder; out for the season)

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

PG Monte Morris (back; out) | SF Cody Martin (sports hernia; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The Pelicans are 4-24 away and 9-27 against Western Conference opponents this season. New Orleans is 3-7 in its last 10 games, averaging 114.4 points, 46.9 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.3 steals, and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field.

New Orleans has been out of the playoff race, but the team has won three of its past four games, including a two-game home sweep of the San Antonio Spurs. The Pelicans defeated the Spurs 114-96 on Sunday and 109-103 on Tuesday.

Trey Murphy III scored a game-high 24 points on Tuesday and Zion Williamson added 18. As for Sunday’s game, Williamson finished with 22 points and nine rebounds. Karlo Matkovic also had a career-high 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting off the bench.

As for the Suns, they’re 16-11 at home and 17-19 in conference play. Phoenix is just 2-8 in its past 10 contests, averaging 117.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 6.9 steals, and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the floor.

Phoenix is on the outside of the Western Conference play-in race with 24 games left, as the team begins a two-game home set against New Orleans on Thursday night. The teams play again on Friday in Phoenix.

The Pelicans defeated the Suns 126-124 on Dec. 5 in New Orleans behind 29 points from since-departed Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum added 25. New Orleans is aiming to end its eight-game road losing streak.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Suns have a 70.4% chance of defeating New Orleans. The Pelicans are 3-8 in their last 11 meetings against a Western Conference team, while Phoenix is winless in its past seven matchups with a Southwest Division opponent.