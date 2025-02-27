The Phoenix Suns (27-31, 20-37-1 ATS) are playing host to the New Orleans Pelicans (15-43, 24-33-1) in this Western Conference matchup on Thursday; check out how to watch the free live stream online below. NBA betting sites show the Suns as 7.5-point favorites at home, per the latest BetOnline odds. How To Watch Pelicans vs. Suns Free Live Stream Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream. 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: New Orleans Pelicans @ Phoenix Suns

New Orleans Pelicans @ Phoenix Suns 📅 Pelicans vs. Suns Game Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: PHX Arena | Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena | Phoenix, Arizona 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT

TNT 💻 Free Pelicans vs. Suns Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Pelicans vs. Suns Game Odds: Pelicans +7.5 (-110) | Suns -7.5 (-110) Pelicans vs. Suns Injuries New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report SG Brandon Boston (ankle; out) | PF Kelly Olynyk (rest; out) | SF Bruce Brown (rest; out) | SG Dejounte Murray (Achilles; out for the season) | SF Herb Jones (shoulder; out for the season) Phoenix Suns Injury Report PG Monte Morris (back; out) | SF Cody Martin (sports hernia; out indefinitely) Game Preview The Pelicans are 4-24 away and 9-27 against Western Conference opponents this season. New Orleans is 3-7 in its last 10 games, averaging 114.4 points, 46.9 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.3 steals, and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field.

New Orleans has been out of the playoff race, but the team has won three of its past four games, including a two-game home sweep of the San Antonio Spurs. The Pelicans defeated the Spurs 114-96 on Sunday and 109-103 on Tuesday.

Trey Murphy III scored a game-high 24 points on Tuesday and Zion Williamson added 18. As for Sunday’s game, Williamson finished with 22 points and nine rebounds. Karlo Matkovic also had a career-high 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting off the bench.

As for the Suns, they’re 16-11 at home and 17-19 in conference play. Phoenix is just 2-8 in its past 10 contests, averaging 117.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 6.9 steals, and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the floor.

Phoenix is on the outside of the Western Conference play-in race with 24 games left, as the team begins a two-game home set against New Orleans on Thursday night. The teams play again on Friday in Phoenix.

The Pelicans defeated the Suns 126-124 on Dec. 5 in New Orleans behind 29 points from since-departed Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum added 25. New Orleans is aiming to end its eight-game road losing streak.