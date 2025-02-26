How to watch Pistons vs Celtics: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

The Boston Celtics have recorded 12 straight wins over the Detroit Pistons but the defending champions face a tough order in extending that streak on the road tonight.

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics

Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics 📅 Pistons vs Celtics game date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, Michigan 📺 TV channel(s): FDSDET, NBC Sports Boston

FDSDET, NBC Sports Boston

🎲 Pistons vs Celtics game odds: Pistons +4.5 (-110) | Celtics -4.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Celtics as 4.5-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Detroit Pistons injury report

G Jaden Ivey (leg; out for season), F Simone Fontecchio (finger; questionable)

Boston Celtics injury report

C Luke Kornet (personal; out), F Jaylen Brown (quad; questionable)

Pistons vs Celtics preview

The Pistons have their best chance yet to get one over the Celtics in Wednesday’s clash at the Little Caesars Arena. Boston is coming off the back of a hard-fought win in Toronto last night, so expect the defending champions to have tired legs and leave a few shots short.

Detroit is enjoying their most prolific season since 2008, in firm contention for a return to the postseason which would be their first appearance in six years. Cade Cunningham has emerged as a bonafide star, leading the way in the Most Improved Player race with averages of 25.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 9.5 assists a night.

J.B. Bickerstaff’s side has won seven straight games and if there was any time to beat the Celtics, it’s now. However that doesn’t mean Boston isn’t also playing an impressive stretch of hoops, carrying six consecutive victories in their stride.

On Tuesday, Raptors head coach named Celtics star Jayson Tatum as the ‘best player on the best team in the NBA’ as the 26-year-old continues to impress with 26.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season on his way to a fourth straight First Team All-NBA selection.

The sportsbooks have the Celtics as 4.5-point favorites despite plenty being stacked against them – but we’ll have to wait and see if their class prevails.