How To Watch Pistons vs. Heat Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Detroit Pistons @ Miami Heat

Detroit Pistons @ Miami Heat 📅 Pistons vs. Heat G ame Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Detroit

Pistons vs. Heat Injuries

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

PG Jaden Ivey (leg; out indefinitely)

Miami Heat Injury Report

SF Andrew Wiggins (leg; questionable) | SG Alec Burks (back; questionable) | PF Nikola Jovic (hand; out indefinitely) | SG Dru Smith (Achilles; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Pistons are 20-15 away, 25-21 against Eastern Conference opponents, and 19-11 when they win the turnover battle. Detroit is 5-5 in its last 10 games, averaging 119.4 points, 45.1 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 9.3 steals, and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field.

Detroit is coming off a 127-81 road win Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans.

“Our intent was great,” Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “Execution was great. For a majority of the game, we played to our standard.”

The Pistons currently have seven more wins this season than it had in the previous two seasons combined. Detroit, which ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference, is on track to end a streak of five straight years without a playoff berth. The team hasn’t won a playoff series since 2008.

Meanwhile, the Heat are 15-17 at home and 18-24 in conference play. Miami is 1-9 in its past 10 contests, averaging 102.1 points, 39.8 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.2 steals, and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the floor.

Miami has lost eight straight games, its longest losing streak since the 2007-08 season. Erik Spoelstra was hired to replace Pat Riley as the Heat’s head coach on April 28, 2008. The Heat (29-39) have also fallen 10 games below .500 for the first time since Feb. 1, 2017.

“I’m not going to go into a rant,” Spoelstra said. “We’re all getting tested, including myself. There’s nobody absolved from this. I have not come up with enough answers for this team. I have to do a better job. Our group has to do a better job.”

The Pistons are 2-1 against Miami so far in the four-game regular-season series. Detroit won two overtime games against the Heat this season: 123-121 on Nov. 12 and 125-124 on Dec. 16.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Pistons have a 64.9% chance of defeating Miami. Detroit is 2-7 in its last nine matchups with the Heat, while Miami is winless in its past five home games.